CompTIA ISAO adds real-time cyber security threat analysis and intelligence resources from Sophos

Advanced cyber security threat analysis and intelligence capabilities are now available through an expanded collaboration with global next-generation cyber security leader Sophos and its industry-leading and highly acclaimed threat research lab, SophosLabs.

The announcement of the new cyber capabilities was made today by CompTIA, the non-profit association for the IT industry and workforce.

CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if they are known or zero-day cyber security threats. SophosLabs Intelix combines petabytes of threat intelligence derived from decades of SophosLabs threat research with Sophos AI tools and techniques, bringing a powerful new source of threat intelligence to the CompTIA ISAO and its managed services provider (MSP), vendor, distributor and associate members.

“SophosLabs research illustrates how adversaries are constantly changing their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to breach targets, move laterally and carry out ransomware and other attacks,” said Simon Reed, senior vice-president, SophosLabs. “The only way to effectively fight modern cyber crime is if we do it together. That’s why Sophos is committed to sharing actionable threat intelligence with the CompTIA community. This new integration gives member organisations advanced abilities to quickly investigate suspicious URLs and files to determine their risk and to understand what happens if they are opened or executed. Powered by machine learning, SophosLabs Intelix predictively convicts never-before-seen threats, and is constantly improving based on the collective input of community intelligence.”

“This is a real differentiator for our members, who can access a powerful analysis resource to identify, classify and prevent threats, further protecting themselves and, more importantly, their customers,” said MJ Shoer, senior vice-president and executive director of the CompTIA ISAO.

The new integration expands Sophos’ support of the CompTIA ISAO. As a Silver Industry Partner, Sophos has been contributing detailed threat analysis from SophosLabs Uncut to the CompTIA ISAO.

“This is a significant addition to the resources available to our members,” Shoer added. “It is the latest example of the support that industry partners such as Sophos have for the CompTIA ISAO, and the commitment we all have to make the industry more secure.”

The CompTIA ISAO is a community of nearly 1 200 member companies that share best practices, cyber threat intelligence, educational content and more to help address ever-evolving cyber threats. Working closely with public and private cyber security agencies and organisations, the CompTIA ISAO is helping its members understand the threat landscape, defend against current and future attacks and raise cyber security awareness throughout the global tech industry. For complete details on the CompTIA ISAO and the benefits of membership, visit https://www.comptiaisao.org/.