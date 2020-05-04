Rubrik announces expanded focus, investment into sub-Saharan Africa

Rubrik, the multi-cloud data control company, today announced it is expanding its reach and focus within the sub-Saharan African region, bringing simplified data management to customers operating in the modern cloud era. The announcement is supported by the appointment of a dedicated team in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Werner Vorster, Country Manager, sub-Saharan Africa at Rubrik

Rubrik currently supports a host of enterprise customers across Africa, which has bolstered the need for on-the-ground support. In light of this, the company has appointed dedicated resources in the region to extend value to customers as well as grow the businesses channel strategy. Organisations partner with Rubrik to assist in simplifying their data management across a multi-cloud ecosystem. With Google-like search functionality, and built on an API architecture designed for the cloud era, it offers customers unparalleled simplicity.

“Our unique cloud data management solutions resonate exceptionally well with customers across the continent, and we have already managed to secure several large financial services businesses as clients," said Werner Vorster, Country Manager, sub-Saharan Africa at Rubrik. "We are seeing that local customers are hungry for a solution that will simplify architecture and operations while leveraging the advantages of private and public cloud.

"It is not just the ease of data management they require, but also their need for a tool that can provide better security and IT resilience on a single platform. All of this supports instant recovery, improved search and supports more agile development, no matter where a business's data resides. This is particularly relevant in the challenging times in which we find ourselves as a result of the global pandemic," he added.

A 100% channel-centric business, Rubrik has partnered with distributor Networks Unlimited in the region. Together, the organisations are creating a channel-enablement strategy to ensure local partners have the skills, knowledge and access to information needed to scale out the effective delivery and pre- and post-sales support for the full Rubrik solution stack. The local team is made up of local leadership under Vorster, as well as Lead Systems Engineer, Eric Badenhorst.

Working with large enterprise customers, Rubrik can eliminate the plethora of disparate tools and disjointed processes for clients dealing with vast volumes of data across multiple sources. Today it is recognised as Microsoft's leading ISV partner and takes second place as AWS’s leading partner globally.

"Rubrik is an inspiring brand to work for, and we are delighted to furthering our growth and expansion across the African continent," Martin Brown, Regional VP UKI, Middle East & Africa at Rubrik, stated. "We are a brand that a customer can trust, something that can be evidenced in the fact that we are already recognised by Gartner and Forrester as a leader and hold the record for the fastest placement in a Gartner Magic Quadrant. Also, our relevance can be seen in the quality of our partners, investors and leadership, the latter of which includes former Cisco CEO John Chambers and Microsoft Chairman John Thompson.

Clients interested in simplifying their data management can download this free step-by-step guide.