Blue Turtle partners with LogicMonitor for SaaS-based hybrid infrastructure monitoring

Blue Turtle Technologies, South Africa's leading enterprise technology management company, is pleased to announce it has been appointed as an official reseller and implementation partner for LogicMonitor.

The partnership will provide Blue Turtle’s customers with a fully automated, SaaS-based full-stack infrastructure monitoring platform for enterprise IT and managed service providers.

The LogicMonitor solution delivers an advanced and efficient monitoring platform that allows IT ops to quickly and cost-effectively track the performance health of their IT infrastructure – on-premises, network and cloud – and take proactive action to mitigate issues before they escalate into IT outages.

“The LogicMonitor platform is the perfect tool for managing hybrid IT environments,” says Andrew Parsons, solution specialist at Blue Turtle, “It monitors every aspect of your infrastructure through a single platform, with simplified deployment and operation. With advanced correlation, behaviour-based monitoring and forecasting, the platform is not only a monitoring tool, but an optimisation one too.”

LogicMonitor is designed for IT operations and systems engineers who are responsible for monitoring, troubleshooting and managing virtual systems, databases, cloud services, storage, servers and networks. The platform gives customers a real-time view of the overall performance of services, along with historical analysis, trending, highly configurable dashboards, alerting and reporting.

“The platform is a perfect fit with our existing systems, infrastructure and cloud management offerings, as it is a critical link in our services value-chain where we strive to ensure the tools we provide clients give them the business effectiveness they need,” he adds.

According to Parsons, LogicMonitor fills a significant gap in the market by offering a monitoring tool specifically designed for today’s infrastructures, and meets the demand to consolidate and optimise monitoring, while replacing legacy tools. As it is 100% SaaS-based, it is easy to deploy, doesn’t require extensive integration or an infrastructure outlay before it is operational.

“We are delighted to have Blue Turtle on board as a reseller for the Sub-Saharan Africa region. We believe their extensive experience in managing and monitoring businesses to ensure business continuity makes them the ideal fit for LogicMonitor,” states Adam Nash, Channel Sales Director at LogicMonitor. “Through our partnership, we are looking forward to helping their customers better manage their hybrid IT environments.

“As businesses continue their digital journey, they need tools that can help map and monitor their entire infrastructure across the different locations and types of environments. LogicMonitor empowers companies to make the right business decisions by delivering monitoring information from the warehouse right through to the e-commerce platform," ends Nash.

For more information, please contact Blue Turtle via e-mail: info@blueturtle.co.za