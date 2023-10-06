Pick n Pay adds AI to shopping app

The Pick n Pay ASAP! app now lists 25 000 searchable products.

Pick n Pay has added smart artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted search tools to its ASAP! shopping app, as the retailer ramps up its e-commerce push.

According to a statement, the new addition forms part of upgrades the retailer has made to the app, to give customers a faster way to shop online and get their groceries delivered in 60 minutes.

The AI search feature helps customers to instantly find the products they are searching for, even when making a typo, says the retail giant.

This extends to recommending personalised alternatives, which the app will remember for future shops.

The AI feature will also constantly learn how customers shop, to give them the most relevant and personalised results.

This, as Pick n Pay ASAP! has reported more than 100% on-demand online sales growth for the 2023 financial year, spurred by the retailer's partnership with the Mr D app, it says.

Vincent Viviers, retail executive of omni-channel at Pick n Pay, says the upgraded app represents a leap forward for Pick n Pay’s on-demand offering.

“Our relaunched app delivers an appealing new and fresh shopping experience for our customers, enhancing our speed, product availability and delivery.

“Its improved functionality means customers can easily navigate the vast selection of products and place orders with just a few taps. Our trained ASAP! Fresh Crew of personal shoppers are fully committed to giving customers our freshest groceries, delivered fast. Easy.”

The enhanced ASAP! app now has over 25 000 searchable products and product alternatives, which are chosen upfront in case of any "out-of-stock" items, adds the retailer.

The app, which has grown to list 392 Pick n Pay supermarkets and liquor stores, also features live order tracking, to ensure an accurate delivery time.