Jaco Maritz appointed CEO of SYSPRO

Jaco Maritz, global CEO and Phil Duff, Executive Chairman, SYSPRO.

SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announces that Jaco Maritz has been named global CEO, while co-founder Phil Duff will be stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. Supported by a strong executive team, Maritz will drive the business strategy and vision while overseeing the daily operations of the company. SYSPRO will remain a privately owned business.

Duff confirmed that Maritz’s appointment is a result of a transition plan that was implemented when he took on the Chief Operations Officer role in 2019. During his tenure as COO, Maritz has been responsible for the company’s business operations, leading key initiatives, implementing new policies and procedures, SYSPRO’s financial strategy and driving the companywide strategy and priorities.

“Jaco is an exceptional leader and has been the driving force behind the global alignment of our strategy and vision. He lives our shared values of integrity, customer and partner success, and has created an empowered team globally that adds value at every touch point,” says Duff.

As Executive Chairman, Duff will continue to provide leadership, while passing on his institutional knowledge and expertise to the SYSPRO development teams. He will also oversee the board’s activity as well as the external decision and policy-making of the business, while giving Maritz flexibility to run the company.

“It is an honour to lead SYSPRO as we look at accelerating our business across the globe,” says Maritz. “Our customer and partner success and experience are at the heart of everything we do. As trusted advisors, we look at delivering solutions and services that assist the manufacturing and distribution industries we serve. I am extremely optimistic about what we will achieve as a business,” concludes Maritz.