Vertiv rewards African partners in SA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco through enhanced partner programme

Jacqui Gradwell, field marketing manager for Africa, Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced its enhanced partner programme for Africa, with a strong focus on rewarding its local network of expert distributors and resellers across South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco.

Says Jacqui Gradwell, field marketing manager for Africa at Vertiv: “The African data centre sector is set to see major growth over the next few years, with the region being referred to as the next frontier for the industry. In fact, a report released earlier this year by research company Arizton Advisory and Intelligence states that the local data centre construction market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, reaching USD 1.40 billion by 2028.

“The report maintains that this intensifying development is due to a number of factors, including the adoption of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), government incentives and smart city initiatives. In particular, it notes increasing cloud investment in the region, with particular reference to countries such as Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa,” she continues. “Vertiv continues to grow our business in the African region, and our network of partners, distributors and resellers here are vital to achieving this.”

Vertiv’s portfolio offers access to one of the largest incremental opportunities in IT from core brands including Avocent, Cybex, Geist and Liebert.

The Vertiv Partner Programme comprises five reseller membership tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite. Each level brings with it benefits to partners, such as access to the Vertiv partner portal, which brings together all of the resources partners need to engage with the Vertiv team and allows partners to earn and redeem valuable rewards. This includes a personalised dashboard where partners can easily view the bonus points they have earned, see the incentives on offer and redeem exciting rewards.

Vertiv’s Incentive Programmes, which are currently available in key African countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco, reward partners for their hard work. On buying eligible Vertiv products from authorised distribution partners and signing up for the VIP (Vertiv Incentive Programme), partners are rewarded with bonus points for every $100 in sales. For each product sold, partners earn points that are redeemable for a wide range of rewards. The incentive programme includes:

VIP+: The VIP+ Programme rewards Platinum-level partners for achieving a minimum quarterly revenue, enabling them to gain twice as much as the standard VIP.

The VIP+ Programme rewards Platinum-level partners for achieving a minimum quarterly revenue, enabling them to gain twice as much as the standard VIP. e-VIP: Partners can earn more with the e-Commerce Incentive Programme when they achieve a minimum quarterly revenue in the Vertiv eCommerce product range.

Partners can earn more with the e-Commerce Incentive Programme when they achieve a minimum quarterly revenue in the Vertiv eCommerce product range. i-VIP: A new feature, allowing for the collection of individual points, which can then be spent in the rewards store. Here, individuals are rewarded for their activity on the partner portal.

Furthermore, partners are provided with access to the Vertiv Learning Platform, virtual and augmented reality tools, project assistance and the Vertiv Marketing Centre, which provides ready-to-use assets, such as co-branded e-mails, social media posts, Google Ads and more. Partners are also able to quickly and easily design the best solution for their customers using the Vertiv Solution Designer and Product Selector Tool.

“Vertiv is committed to providing an industry-leading partner programme to give our African partners all of the support they need,” Gradwell concludes.

To sign up for the Vertiv Partner Programme, please click here.