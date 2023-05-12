PartServe Channel Support: One-stop shop for UPS, inverter repairs, battery replacements during load-shedding

Lee Bowes, director, PartServe.

PartServe Channel Support has announced it is now the one-stop shop for UPS and inverter repairs and battery replacements during load-shedding. The company understands that load-shedding has become a daily reality for many people and it is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality repairs and replacement batteries to keep their homes and businesses running smoothly.

"Our electronics team has the expertise to identify and repair UPSes and inverters to component level, saving our customers thousands of rands where other suppliers are telling customers to replace their unit as parts are not available. With our repairs, customers can continue to use their existing equipment and avoid the cost and hassle of purchasing new units," says PartServe director Lee Bowes.

"In addition to our repair services, we offer a range of locally sourced and imported batteries for battery replacement, including Deep cycle, Gel and LifeP04 batteries. We understand that different customers have different needs and we strive to offer a range of options to ensure that our customers have the power they need during load-shedding," he adds. In addition, we are currently running a promotion whereby we will fit any battery purchased from PartServe into your inverter or UPS for free.

PartServe is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service and support. The company understands the challenges of load-shedding and is dedicated to helping its customers overcome them. Whether a customer needs a UPS or inverter repair, or a battery replacement, PartServe is the one-stop shop for all their load-shedding needs.

The company believes everyone deserves access to reliable power and is proud to offer solutions that make a real difference in the lives of its customers. With its expertise in UPS and inverter repairs and wide range of battery replacement options, PartServe is ready to help customers stay connected during load-shedding.