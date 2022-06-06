Do hybrid work models widen or narrow ICT skills gap?

As the future of work continues to evolve, hybrid workplace models have significantly impacted the workforce in corporate environments.

While hybrid workplace models offer flexibility and enhance the performance culture of employees, they also present numerouscomplexities and increased cyber security risks for organisations across the globe.

Are hybrid working policies widening or narrowing the ICT skills shortage gap within South African organisations?

This is one of the key issues to be unpacked in the 2022 ICT Skills Survey conducted by Wits University's Joburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE) and the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

Employers of people with ICT skills and ICT professionals are invited to take part in the poll, which is now live.

This year, the 12th edition of the survey will assess how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted skills availability, the effect the lockdown has had on workforces, and whether hybrid models have increased cross-border working in the IT sector.

It will also address employers’ IT skills needs and shortfalls – how they upskill staff and the impact of the new Critical Skills List issued by government earlier this year.

In a questionnaire for individuals, the survey will include a look at how South African IT professionals plan to adapt to an evolving digital landscape, how they prefer to acquire new skills, and whether the hybrid work environment is prompting them to work remotely for employers based in other countries.

Respondents can register on the IITPSA website and then login to respond to one or two confidential questionnaires.