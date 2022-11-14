4Sight Asset Automation doubles its manufacturing facility

4Sight’s Asset Automation business is rapidly expanding and has doubled its manufacturing facility and capabilities.

Due to the growth being experienced in the 4Sight Operational Technologies Cluster, 4Sight Asset Automation had to increase their manufacturing area in Germiston. 4Sight can now accommodate multiple large-scale automation projects, manufacturing PLC and RIO control panels, LV Switchgear panels and Intelligent MCC and Drive panels, in line with their ISO 9001:2015 certification, demonstrating their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Danie Badenhorst, Divisional Executive of 4Sight Asset Automation, says: “With this additional space and new facility, we can achieve our ambition of being best in class in our industry.”

Danie Badenhorst, Divisional Executive of 4Sight Asset Automation; Willie Ackerman, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of 4Sight Holdings; Kamil Patel, Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of 4Sight Holdings; Wilhelm Swart, Chief Operational Technologies Officer of 4Sight Holdings; and Tertius Zitzke, Chief Executive Officer of 4Sight Holdings.

The Asset Automation business enables industrial organisations to connect the real world to the digital world. They control equipment and monitor instruments and sensors for industrial facilities, ensuring that these operate safely and strictly to design capacity. The information output from this underlying technology is critical for digital transformation, delivering visibility and providing the data needed to facilitate asset optimisation, asset simulation, planning and decision-making in the business environment world.

Tertius Zitzke, Chief Executive Officer of 4Sight, comments: “We are proud of the 4Sight Asset Automation Team’s talent and growth. We have the best people to deliver these projects in Africa. In support of 4Sight’s end state vision of enabling our customers to achieve an Enterprise 5.0 organisation, whereby you have real-time intelligence to make informed decisions on an ongoing basis, Asset Automation is the industrial foundation of building this Enterprise 5.0 organisation – progressing from no sight to 4Sight.