Spectrum as a key enabler in enabling technology-agnostic and innovative digital ecosystem

Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group and the Minister of Communications & Digital Technology – Hon Minister K Ntshaveni at the Macrocomm Golf Day and Gala Dinner raising funds for Project Liberate.

“The announcement, at the Macrocomm golf day and gala dinner, by the Honorable Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni - Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, that the high demand mobile spectrum auction and award will be concluded by the next three months is a move in the right direction towards enabling a technology-agnostic and innovation-driven digital ecosystem,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm.

Spectrum will enable operators to deliver wider coverage as well as incremental mobile data capacity in a much more efficient manner, which enables 4IR and 5IR use cases that are built with new and emerging technologies (including artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation) to scale at a much higher rate since connectivity to sensors and platforms becomes much more pervasive.

More importantly, it provides ecosystem players to develop much more innovative and built-for-purpose solutions using the appropriate technologies that are not just functionally relevant but commercially feasible as well.

“As a technology-agnostic and solution-centred organisation, we as Macrocomm often come across situations where client problems can be solved using technology, but the cost of developing and deploying these solutions or having access to appropriate data bearers become prohibitive to adoption,” comments Moodley.



Solutions that require a workflow that involves high data capacity, such as opening a video stream and using augmented reality to enable a remote worker to be assisted in performing a complex repair or maintenance task, would most probably require high speed and reliable mobile data. If this is either not available or if the cost of the data bearer is too high, it will in turn impede the delivery and adoption of such solutions.

“The awarding of 5G spectrum and the wide-scale rollout of 5G also play a critical role in enabling the digital ecosystem. Beyond enhanced mobile broadband (EMB), 5G also supports the massive machine type communications (MMTC) and ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) categories of use cases,” adds Moodley.



Having these additional mobile bearers and the technology capabilities that they bring with them significantly increases the capacity for innovation and solutioning across the digital ecosystem.

When we consider the challenges that have been set upon us now because of COVID-19, including economic recovery, health, social well-being, business, and welfare sustainability, we have to innovate around new ways of addressing these issues in a manner that is scalable, sustainable and which improves the quality of life for all our citizens. Making more spectrum available allows digital solution players such as Macrocomm to increase their capacity for innovation in addressing these challenges in a smarter way.

“We look forward to this and future such interventions by the minister in enabling a vibrant, innovative and solution-led digital ecosystem,” concludes Moodley.