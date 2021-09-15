ZeroFox deepens dark web threat intelligence platform with Vigilante

ZeroFox, the leader in external threat intelligence and protection, has successfully joined forces with Vigilante, a globally recognised expert in dark web threat intelligence, adding to its intelligence portfolio.

With over a decade of experience in targeted threat hunting and cultivating trusted personas within the underground economy, Vigilante fulfils demanding intelligence requirements for a broad range of companies across a diverse array of industries, including many of the Fortune 50. Vigilante’s global team of expert operatives and analysts will be integrated with ZeroFox to enable access to unique data sets and exotic threat research unattainable by any other provider. ZeroFox’s now-enhanced platform delivers the industry’s most robust ability to understand public attack surface exposure and protect organisations from dark web activity at an even greater scale.

Organisations are increasingly challenged with cyber criminal activity on the dark web and criminal underground. In 2020, the number of records compromised exceeded 37 billion, a 141% increase compared to 2019, and ransomware was up by 100%. Companies need to identify and contextualise threats, remove sensitive information from the web, resolve ransomware incidents and rapidly respond to other cyber incidents, but lack the resources and expertise to undertake those efforts. The addition of Vigilante will extend intelligence and protection resources to customers, increasing decision efficiency, through a combined solution focused on deep expertise in human intelligence and AI processing of massive datasets from dark web sources.

“This announcement is another important milestone for ZeroFox and it affirms our commitment to lead the charge globally in threat intelligence and protection. The dark web and criminal underground are critical requirements of modern threat intelligence programs and the agitators are moving quickly,” said James C Foster, Chief Executive Officer, ZeroFox.

“Attacks and breaches are occurring at an all-time high, and organisations need a clear view of the underground economy, how bots may be attacking them or if their credentials, credit cards, personally identifiable information (PII) and other information could be traded there, as well as understanding emerging tactics, exploits and vulnerabilities to stay ahead. This new capability increases the scale and comprehensiveness of our dark web intelligence capabilities to our customers, protecting their organisation, people, customers and information."

The ZeroFox and Vigilante platform provide robust dark web intelligence in the form of:

Breach intelligence and response: Best-in-class breach data, external incident response, threat actor attribution and engagement, trend identification and asset recovery.

Data delivery: Unique targeted content including risk intelligence on compromised credentials and botnets, network intelligence on infected and vulnerable hosts and e-crime intelligence on threat actors and indicators of compromise (IOCs).

Botnet exposure monitoring: Access intelligence on active infections and historical botnet logs to identify sessions in which infected devices have accessed internal or client-facing assets.

Operative intelligence: Global researchers and operatives perform threat monitoring, threat hunting and attribution, providing early warning and prioritisation of dark web threats.

“The combination of our otherwise inaccessible datasets, our team of researchers and operatives, along with ZeroFox’s scale and artificial intelligence, now powers the industry’s only truly complete dark web intelligence service,” said Mike Kirschner, Co-founder, Vigilante. “We are proud to be a part of ZeroFox and bring our best-in-class capabilities to a broader set of customers. The new combination is the most robust dark web offering on the market. The unique focus on taking action to achieve results truly protects the organisations with whom we work.”

Vigilante will be integrated into ZeroFox immediately, providing customers access to an exclusive dark ops offering that delivers clients exclusive access to the criminal underground through a team of elite dark web operatives that conduct actor attribution, asset recovery and more.