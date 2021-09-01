Epicor named a visionary in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has been named a visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises[i] for the third consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

“We believe that placement in the visionary quadrant reinforces our focus on building Kinetic with our customers, for our customers,” said Epicor President Himanshu Palsule. “Kinetic has the functionality necessary to run a modern, future-ready manufacturing business looking to capitalise on data, transform digitally in the cloud and innovate without limits. The partnership with our customers is critical. And that’s why we prioritise customer touch-points and feedback that influence our product innovation.”

Epicor operates in 150 countries around the world, with 20 000 customers utilising its expertise and solutions to improve performance and profitability for manufacturing, distribution and retail.

