Global technology leader PNY appoints SPL as exclusive authorised gaming distributor for Africa

Africa’s largest IT parts distributor, SPL, has announced its appointment as the exclusive authorised PNY gaming distributor for Africa, with exclusivity on the Nvidia graphics cards (GPU) range. The appointment will offer the opportunity to PNY to boost its reach and grow their market share into several new customer segments. SPL will likewise win by adding the respected PNY brand to their portfolio and being the first to market in Africa with brand new products that will strengthen their memory, SSD and gaming range.

PNY celebrates over 35 years of business excellence and is considered a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of memory upgrade modules, flash memory cards, USB flash drives, solid state drives, PowerPack portable battery chargers for smartphones and tablets, NVIDIA GeForce consumer graphics cards, and NVIDIA Quadro professional workstation graphics cards.

This partnership offers SPL the benefits of a large product range, competitive pricing, short lead times as well as a robust support system. SPL will have the opportunity to provide extreme performance, high quality and high-speed technology from SSDs, RAM, Nvidia GPUs – that include the latest RTX 30 series – and the highly anticipated Extreme-Performance DDR4 Desktop Memory.

SPL is best known in the industry for being the authorised parts distributor and, in many instances, the sole distributor in Africa and the Middle East for major IT brands like HP, Lenovo, Lexmark, Acer, Toshiba and Fujitsu, and now includes PNY’s prestigious products to the Africa offering – making SPL the parts partner of choice.

For more information, please contact Shelby Forsyth (Marketing):



Marketing@SPL.co.za

(+27) 11 795 4600