Hacking all things entrepreneurship at Startup Business Festival

Startup Business Hackathon 2021, hosted as part of the Startup Business Festival in collaboration with Geekulcha, will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs and coders from 26 to 28 November 202. Under the he theme “Building a living entrepreneurial ecosystem”, they will focus on finding technology-based solutions to address entrepreneurial barriers.

Startup Business Festival is a premier Startup Business Ecosystem event brings together enablers and entrepreneur and is committed to making entrepreneurship fashionable and attainable.

In celebration of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, Startup Business Festival launched a month-long hybrid festival programme from 1st to 30th November 2021. The festival’s programme of activities has fetured keynote addresses, masterclasses, panel discussions, pitches, awards and innovators bioscope.

The festival will host StartupBusinessHackathon (#StartupBizHack) on the final weekend. Details are as follows:

Date:26 – 28 November 2021

Venue: Hybrid (some participants attending virtually and some attending physically)

The Startup Business Campus, Newtown, Johannesburg.

For more information about the hackathon and the registration process, interested candidates may visit: hackathon.startupbusinessfestival.com/

Says Lucky Litelu, CE of ICRD Group Holding: “The hackathon will challenge developers to ideate and pitch novel solutions to support entrepreneurs with common challenges such as securing access to markets, access to finance and access to business support services.

“The hackathon will also highlight the four thematic components of the Startup Business Festival: Entrepreneurship for Economic Transformation, Entrepreneurship for Social Change, Entrepreneurship for Environmental Sustainability and Entrepreneurship for Creative and Cultural Expression”.

During the hackathon weekend, participants will develop Minimum Viable Product (MVP) solutions with the support of expert mentors, present their ideas to a panel of industry judges and be in with a chance to win prizes and/or the opportunity to pitch to an incubator.

In advance of the hackathon weekend itself, there will be a technical webinar on Friday, 26 November 2021 at 17:00 PM to help prepare participants for success.