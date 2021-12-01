New HP Smart Tank AIOs – next step in intuitive design

HP 6702.

The new HP Smart Tank 750 and HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One devices are now available from official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC). The all-in-ones offer an intuitive design with advanced mobile set-up that allows users to seamlessly connect, work and print.

HP’s Smart Tank technology also simplifies ink management; these printers all incorporate integrated displays and tank lights that enable users to see when ink levels are running low in order to replace the (spill-free) ink system timeously.

HP 6701.

The devices feature integrated dual band WiFi, which, combined with the free HP Smart APP, enables users to print from anywhere, easily facilitating the shift between digital and paper.

“The new HP Smart Tank 750 and HP Smart Tank 670 devices offer an easy-to-use, intuitive printing system to environments which require high-volume printing without compromising on speed, quality and usability,” says Caron De Fortier, HP Printer & Supplies Business Unit Manager at DCC.

HP 7502.

The HP Smart Tank 750 and Smart Tank 670 (three-in-one) all-in-ones feature:

Faster, more reliable connections with dual band WiFi that incorporates self-healing;

Smart-guided buttons that illuminate and guide you through the printing process;

Automatic two-sided printing;

HP Smart APP;

The 35-page automatic document feeder helps businesses complete printing jobs quickly (Smart Tank 750 only);

Up to18 000 black and 8 000 colour pages with Original HP Inks (included in the box); and

Twenty-five percent of plastic weight is made up from recycled printers and other electronics.

The HP Smart Tank 750 and Smart Tank 670 all-in-one printers ship with a standard one-year warranty and three-year HP limited extended warranty on registration within 60 days of purchase. T&Cs apply (www.hp.com/za/hp3yearwarranty).