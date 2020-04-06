White paper: Ten best practices for contact centre work from home

With the recent mass transition of agents to work from home (WFH), organisations and employees alike must adapt to a new and demanding reality. In addition to adjusting to a work from home environment, agents also face higher customer demands than ever, at the same time as they are dealing with critical concerns over their own health and safety.

This new remote environment can create new limitations on agent access to support tools they need to perform their role successfully. Lack of access to things such as paper-based knowledge banks and policies, as well as face-to-face coaching from more senior agents and supervisors, can create feelings of isolation and increase coaching and training ramp-up times. To overcome these challenges, organisations must find innovative solutions to analyse agent behaviours, understand their interactions with customers and keep them engaged through measuring and adjusting to their expectations.

