Cassava unveils its first cyber security centre in SA

David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security.

Liquid Cyber Security, a business of Cassava Technologies, has collaborated with security firms to introduce its first local Cyber Security Fusion Centre, based in Johannesburg.

Through the new centre, which falls under its cloud business, Liquid Cloud, Cassava Technologies says it aims to bolster the cyber security industry in SA by managing the growing threat of cyber attacks targeting government departments and enterprises of all sizes.

This week, the company announced its plans to establish a network of cyber security operations centres across Africa, in pursuit of growing its cyber security business.

The new strategy follows the company securing a fresh funding boost of $50 million (R885 million), from C5 Capital, to accelerate growth, including chasing cyber security opportunities.

The new centre, which encompasses security offerings from Microsoft, ITC Secure and Xcitium, will provide threat intelligence and bring together the existing Liquid Cloud Operations and Liquid Network Operation Centres, ensuring customers have support across cyber security, cloud and networks for end-to-end security.

It will help local firms enhance threat visibility through the combined offering of the security advisory, managed service and integrated cyber intelligence services, to help organisations stay ahead of cyber attacks.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the security of businesses, presenting an array of new cyber attacks, which have increased 300% globally, according to security firms.

According to an Interpol report, SA had 230 million threats detected in 2021, highlighting a dark side to rapid digital transformation.

"Our Pan-African Cyber Security Fusion Centres will, when fully operational, leverage our ability to track and predict threats across the continent and will be enhanced by the capability of our international partners, like Microsoft, ITC Secure and Xcitium," said David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, speaking during the launch yesterday.

"The alarming rate of cyber attacks led us to launch the Liquid Cyber Security business in 2020, and today we are elevating the offering for our customers by launching the first Fusion Centre.

“As a result, we will ensure our South African customers have access to world-leading cyber security services, enabling them to mitigate potential threats timeously.”

The Cyber Security Fusion Centre is designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and test cyber threats, he added.

Following a phased approach, South African enterprises will benefit from new services delivered and monitored 24 hours a day, says the company.

"One of the most significant advantages of the Liquid Cyber Security Fusion Centre is the improvement in the time it would take for the organisation to detect and respond to threats faster and smarter.

“As a result, Liquid can now assist its customers in real-time and enable them to be proactive rather than reactive, as well as effectively handle the situation, especially in today's complex threat landscape," concluded Behr.