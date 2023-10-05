Moya’s load-shedding app reaches 300K users

Users will soon be able to top up their electricity via MoyaApp.

Local data-free super app MoyaApp says its new load-shedding app has gained thousands of users since it was added to its portfolio of in-app services.

The super app combines multiple third-party services and offerings into one platform, by listing mobile apps focused on over 20 categories, including entertainment, education, religion, career and banking.

The app was introduced in 2018 by local technology firm Datafree, initially as a WhatsApp competitor, that enables users to communicate without incurring data costs. It has since evolved into a digital mall.

Six weeks ago, the load-shedding app was added to its offerings to help users plan around scheduled power outages, giving them data-free access to a user-friendly calendar indicating their area’s load-shedding times.

The free service gives users a two-day view of their load-shedding schedule.

Nicholas Bednall, MD of MoyaApp, says the app has already garnered over 315 000 registered users, with over 95 000 active daily users.

“The new MoyaApp load-shedding app fills a gap in the market for data-free access to a well-executed, accurate load-shedding schedule. It is one of the fastest-growing apps we’ve ever had. It soared from zero to second-most popular app in our discover area in just over a month,” he notes.

SA’s ongoing power cuts have had a devastating impact on businesses and the country’s economy.

MoyaApp says it works with data partner Load-Shedding Notifier to ensure consumers get accurate and updated forecasts.

Load-shedding information from Eskom and many of the municipalities tend to give users confusing lists of zones and numbers, it says. MoyaApp seeks to simplify information by making it easy to understand, with a layout similar to that of an analogue diary.

Bednall adds: “Achieving accurate, quality data isn’t easy – Eskom changes stages, and regions have different schedules. We also have scenarios where suburbs have different electrical grids, so the data has to be accurately matched to each home. Load-Shedding Notifier has an accurate database and updates the schedules as they change.”

The company expects the load-shedding app to reach up to a million users soon.

Last year, MoyaApp told ITWeb it had grown significantly, with more than 6.5 million monthly active users in SA.

It says over the next few weeks, it will introduce a premium model, which will offer more features, such as a week view and additional locations, so users can add their work address and multiple family members’ locations.

“Users will be able to top up their electricity via the MoyaApp, without having to travel somewhere for a voucher.

“We will be in a unique position to connect the market with prepaid electrical suppliers and other products and services, like inverters, solar equipment or rechargeable lighting suppliers,” concludesBednall.