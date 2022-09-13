Vodacom scores tenders with Ekurhuleni, Emfuleni municipalities

Vodacom has scored two contracts with the municipalities of Ekurhuleni and Emfuleni to provide connectivity solutions.

In a statement, the mobile operator says it has begun rolling out its solutions for both municipalities as part of a three-year contract.

“Vodacom is proud to be helping the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality and Emfuleni local municipality deliver on their purpose to grow and support their local economies,” says Poppy Tshabalala, managing executive of public enterprise for Vodacom Business.

“To honour their purpose, it’s crucial for these municipalities to stay connected to the communities they serve, and ensure service delivery is not interrupted by connectivity downtime, which is where Vodacom’s expertise and offerings come in.”



Serving hybrid work staff of Ekurhuleni – one of the country’s eight big metropolitan municipalities, which makes a substantial contribution to Gauteng’s economy – needs reliable, high-quality, always-on connectivity, says Vodacom.



This is to ensure that services, from water supply to refuse removal, healthcare and more, can be efficiently delivered to residents across more than 20 large East Rand towns, from Alberton and Edenvale, to Springs and Tembisa, it adds.



The solution provided to Ekurhuleni municipality includes Access Point Name connectivity, which is bundled with Vodacom’s security services to ensure data on municipal residents is not compromised and that only authorised municipal staff can access it.

Vodacom notes Emfuleni has opted to streamline operations with the company’s cloud-based solutions.

“This means Emfuleni will enjoy Vodacom’s VOIP [voice over internet protocol] offering and hosted call and contact centre service, which guarantees high reliability and availability levels as it’s built on our next-generation access fibre network,” explains Tshabalala.



The operator points out that both of these cloud-based services offer connectivity for municipal staff communicating with residents and city contractors.