CISO Scorecard and Cloud Security Maturity Model

The CISO Scorecard has been developed to help upcoming and aspiring leaders understand the specific skillsets required to become an industry-leading CISO. Each section of the scorecard covers different areas of cyber security leadership, management and operations. Check the boxes for each set of skills you already have and continue checking more as you acquire additional skillsets. The unchecked boxes help guide your path to fulfilment of becoming the strongest cyber security leader you can be.

As organisations actively migrate applications and computing environments to the public cloud, it is imperative to transform the organisation’s security programme to address the risk in the new paradigm. The Cloud Maturity Model poster developed by SANS Certified Instructor, Jason Lam, guides organisations in this complex journey of achieving a high level of cloud security and allow them to measure their progress along the way.

The updated Vulnerability Management Maturity Model poster can now be found here.