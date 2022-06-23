BW Energy chooses IFS to drive global oilfield development

IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that BW Energy, a global oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company, has selected IFS Applications enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise asset management (EAM) software to support its global oilfield production and development strategy.

The implementation will allow BW Energy to drive global enterprise-wide efficiencies across multiple business functions, from asset management and supply chain to human capital management (HCM) and finance. In addition, the operator will use the software to replicate data between offshore units and onshore offices.

The IFS solution will also help BW Energy manage carbon emissions as it develops new oilfields and enhance the maintenance of its offshore production assets. The software will help BW Energy to plan, schedule and resource maintenance activities in advance, enabling the company to make changes quickly and easily. Knut R Sæthre, CFO, BW Energy, said: “We are focused on unlocking proven worldwide offshore oil and gas resources, but utilising existing infrastructure that leads to lower development costs, faster project delivery and reduced carbon emissions. Supported by IFS technology, our strategy enables low-carbon field developments, which support the ongoing transition.”

“IFS’s oil and gas industry expertise is reflected in the rich and critical functionality of the software. Its ability to support multiple business activities, together with the ERP and EAM capabilities, helps us to meet our multiple goals quickly and efficiently while giving us the agility we need to navigate a rapidly changing market and regulatory environment.

"BW Energy is initially deploying IFS Applications across its US, Norway, Brazil, West Africa and Singapore hubs, with more country sites to follow in the future.

Elni Kullmer, Regional President for North and Central Europe, IFS, said: “We look forward to working with BW Energy to ensure their strategic vision is realised over the coming years. IFS solutions are designed to offer fast growth companies like BW Energy an uncomplicated path towards becoming more data-driven and improving innovation. BW Energy is committed to developing oil and natural gas fields in a way that is efficient, low carbon and supports the energy transition, and we are proud to partner with them to help guide them on their journey.”