Apple improves 5G capabilities on iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Apple has introduced its latest high-end range, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, which it says have more 5G capability than any of its other devices – boosted by its A15 chipset.

The tech giant says it has collaborated with more than 200 carrier partners to improve 5G capabilities, such as call quality, performance and coverage, in the 15th-generation iPhone.

By the end of the year, Apple plans to have doubled its 5G support to 60 countries and regions, and added more streaming partners to expand its video and music offerings across its 5G devices.

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro range offers the longest battery life of any of its devices, with up to two-and-a-half more hours of battery time.

The device is powered by the 5-nanometer technology, theA15 Bionic, known as thefastest chip in a smartphone. It features thenew 5-core GPU, which Apple saysprovides faster graphics performance and higher-performance gaming than its predecessor, which features the 4-core GPU.

The biggest change from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro range is in its camera technology, which the company says features advanced sensors and lenses in all three rear cameras, optimised to work seamlessly with iOS 15, powered by the new image signal processor.

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone line-up ever, with the biggest advancement for our camera system, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone,” notes Greg Joswiak, Apple senior VP of worldwide marketing at Apple.

“The new pro camera system offers more pro photography capabilities, like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, photographic styles, cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video.”

iOS 15, the 15th release of the iOS mobile operating system coming soon, is expected to dramatically improve download speeds of Apple’s video and music sharing platform,SharePlay8 on 5G,to allow users to share and watch HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call.

The iPhone 13 range is integrated with ProRes, a video codec used widely for TV ads and feature films.

The iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999 (R14 400), while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1 099 (R15 800), although these prices are expected to be higher in SA.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, UK, US and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro range from Friday, 17 September, with availability beginning Friday, 24 September.

Storage options for the iPhone 13 Pro range from 128GB up to 1TB, the largest storage Apple has offered on a phone.

Apple says the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are designed to minimise their impact on the environment, including the use of 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets, like those used in MagSafe, its wireless power transfer and accessory-attachment standard.

“Today, Apple is carbon-neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles.

“This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100% carbon-neutral.”

For more information about the iPhone 13 Pro range specifications, visit the Apple website.