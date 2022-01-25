Proudly presenting Africa’s Top Employers 2022

This year on 20 January, 249 organisations from 31 African countries have been officially announced as certified Top Employers 2022 for their outstanding HR strategies and people practices.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority in recognising excellence in people practices. Participating companies in the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme are validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2022, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 857 organisations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally.

The Top Employers Institute Certification Programme assesses the people practices of participating companies through the independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics:

Top Employers Institute HR Best Practices Survey Domains.

In 2021, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to be a challenging and difficult time for societies across the globe. It demanded that companies worldwide continue to commit to meeting the changing needs of their employees and the wider world around them.

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, observed: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, we are happy to see those certified organisations in [Africa] have continued to prioritise maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. Despite the challenges, they continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce.”

Top Employers Institute, like the previous year, took the opportunity to host their certification celebration online in a virtual setting. He concluded: “We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate all Top Employers that have been certified in their respective countries/regions at our second global virtual event. We will be bringing attendees from across the globe to celebrate their certification and their role in helping to shape a better world of work.”

