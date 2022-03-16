DVT helps bring South African youth football talent to Europe

The Randburg Football Club boys celebrating their new DVT football kit.

Johannesburg-based global software and solutions company DVT is sponsoring the under-15 boys’ football team at Randburg Association Football Club to play in the 2022 Orange Veins Cup tournament in Rotterdam, Holland.

The sponsorship enables all participating players to travel and compete in the tournament irrespective of their background or circumstances. Reflecting DVT’s commitment to community responsibility initiatives in South Africa and in line with DVT’s practice of showing the world just how exceptional South African talent really is, the company believes in being part of a team with heart.

“We’ve been very fortunate that our continued growth and success as a company means we can support community upliftment initiatives, and we feel that football is one of those rare activities that transcends international boundaries and builds relationships,” says Jason Bramsden, Managing Director, DVT.

“Belief in the global competitiveness and capability of South Africans is a core value that drives our company's international ambitions and services every day,” says Bramsden. “We are sure the exposure we give to these young superstars of tomorrow will boost their confidence when they see they are more than good enough to take on the world.”

The tournament is organised by Orange Veins and Dutch professional football club SBV Excelsior Rotterdam. Matches will be held at the club’s official youth academy and stadium in Rotterdam, with each of the 16 to 20 elite teams playing at least six matches against each other. Previous tournaments included clubs from 17 different countries, with youth teams from famous names like Atlético Madrid, RB Leipzig, AZ Alkmaar, Club Brugge and Tottenham Hotspur taking part.

The young boys from Randburg Football Club with coaches Brian Berry (left) and Skhosi Mgobozi (right) with Jaco van der Merwe, CEO of DVT (centre).

"One of DVT's core values is to Live with Impact,” says Jaco van der Merwe, CEO, DVT. “That means that it is important to us to make an impact not only in the success of our clients and our colleagues, but also in our communities.“

“To Live with Impact is about caring deeply in the growth of everyone that we interact with, both within our daily work environment and also our broader environment,” he says. “We believe that our sponsorship of this team of under-15 boys to Rotterdam will contribute to their growth as individuals and help them become leaders in whichever path they choose.”

Bramsden says that as a South African company making a real impact in European markets, DVT wanted to send a message that it represents all South Africans, and to show the depth of talent and resources that we have in our country for the benefit of the world.

“South Africans are increasingly being sought out by European companies to fill the gaping skills shortages in software development and other related industries. As a software solutions company we’re working hard to connect our individual and collective talents with companies in need across the UK and Europe.

“What better way to show that we put our money where our hearts are than by lifting up the very people and communities from which come our team members that enable the great work we’re doing, and hope to continue doing well into the future,” he says. “Football is a universal language, and through sport we ignite the hopes of our youth and unify the communities of which they are a part.”

For more information on the Orange Veins Cup U15 Tournament, visit the website: https://orangeveins.com/en/tournaments/orange-veins-cup-rotterdam-u15/