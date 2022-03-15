Keyrus wins prestigious Tableau partner award

Keyrus, a leading business intelligence and analytics consultancy in South Africa announced that it has been recognised as a 2021 Tableau Partner Award winner for the following category: EMEA Rising Star. This award is a testament to Keyrus’s achievements as a long-term Tableau Partner and dedication to their customer success.

These awards were presented during Tableau’s Partner Executive Kick-Off in March 2022. Keyrus won the Rising Star award among the Tableau partners in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region for their outstanding technical capabilities, continuous investment into the expertise of their sales and consulting teams, and most importantly for their dedication to customer success.

“We have an unmatched track record in recommending and implementing Tableau solution to our customers in Africa. Over the last decade, we have built a reputation of a partner of choice when it comes to deployment of business intelligence solutions, especially Tableau, to fuel our customers’ digitalisation and automation journeys, as well as their technology enablement and training needs,” says Stephen Coull, Sales Director at Keyrus.

Comments on the News

“We at Keyrus are driven to ‘make data matter’ for all our customers so their organisation benefits from speed to insight as well as the ability to make rapid, informed decisions. Partnering with a solution like Tableau enables us to deliver the highest possible standards of modern data analytics and visualisation. We are extremely proud to have been recognised for our achievements and to receive this award,” concludes Greg Guye, CEO at Keyrus.

“I am in awe of the persistence, resilience, and relentless adaptability that our partners have continued to demonstrate over the past two years. The support and impact of our partners are critical in delivering high-impact solutions and innovative use cases to support our efforts in driving customer success as companies set their sights on transforming digitally and moving their business forward,” says Julie Bennani, SVP, WW Partners and Alliances, Tableau.

The Tableau Partner Awards is an annual awards program honoring the outstanding performance and significant achievements of its partners around the world. The 2021 Tableau Partner Awards recognise contributions from partners across ten regional categories and five global categories. These awards are based on a number of measurable outputs and winners are deliberated and selected by the Tableau Partner Regional Teams.

