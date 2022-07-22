Rayburn Holdings, Dotcolab announce partnership agreement

From left: Elize van Zyl –Operations Manager .CoLab, Ronél Breytenbach – Director .CoLab, Hano Breytenbach – Operations Director .CoLab, Neville Govender – CEO, Rayburn, Roopa Mackenjee – Managing Director, Rayburn, Shaheen Bawa – Director, Rayburn.

.CoLab (Dotcolab) announced a new partnership with Rayburn Holdings, which became effective 1 July 2022. The decision to join forces came after the two companies started working together on a multitude of projects wherein .CoLab assisted Rayburn’s customers with custom-built business process and integration solutions.

.CoLab has been operating under its own brand as an end-to-end business solutions architect since 2017. Though a relatively new business, .CoLab is no stranger to the industry, having an executive team with a combined total of more than 56 years’ experience in the financial and operational software industry. .Colab’s forte is to assist businesses in translating business concepts into actionable plans through their innovative and out-of-the-box approach to the most complex business process issues. The partnership agreement was born from the idea to evolve .CoLab into a development house with the intention of filling the role of Rayburn Holdings’ development leg. The acquisition of shares by Rayburn, will give .CoLab access to international markets and to a larger market share, which will accelerate .CoLab’s growth path by at least five years.

.CoLab’s services won’t be exclusive to Rayburn Holdings. .CoLab will still be a fully functioning entity on its own. “We are all very excited about joining the Rayburn Group and look forward to seeing the effect that this partnership will have on .CoLab’s future plans.” said Hano Breytenbach, Operations Director at .CoLab. Breytenbach added that they’re still servicing their own clients and taking on new projects pertaining to custom development, business process automation and integration solutions, among others. “The way we envision .CoLab’s future is it being composed of three main divisions: Project Development, Product Development and Business Automation Solutions.”

Ronél Breytenbach, Director at .CoLab, had the following to say about the acquisition: “From being a start-up only five years ago, to entering into this partnership with such a well-known entity has been a truly exhilarating experience. We are very proud of what we have achieved thus far and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Rayburn Holdings is a multi-vendor associated company and has extensive experience in assisting customers, across various industries, achieve greater agility through transformed and automated experiences. Rayburn’s approach has long since been to build an ecosystem of vendors and partners across multiple fields to give their customers the ultimate advantage in the marketplace. Joining forces with .CoLab will not only add to Rayburn Holdings’ ecosystem but will continue to expand their service offerings to their clients by including custom-built solutions and tailored development that suits each customer’s individual needs.

“The acquisition of .CoLab will not only enhance the market share of Rayburn group, but also expose .CoLab to further their footprint into various foreign and local markets. This will also give us best-of-breed solution offerings to our customers and to ensure a full turnkey offering to enhance their business. We are excited to have the .CoLab team on board with us to grow a larger business footprint,” says Neville Govender, CEO of Rayburn Holdings.

.CoLab will henceforth act in their capacity as an associate of Rayburn Holdings and has released a statement on social media stating that they look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Rayburn and its other associate businesses.