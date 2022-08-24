Event aims to help build sustainable virtual businesses

Over 150 online retail leaders and fintech experts will headline the 2022 edition of E-commerce Live, billed as South Africa’s largest e-commerce event.

Executives from Uber, PayFast, InsakaE-commerce Academy, Parcel iT and TymeBank will tackle industry issues, exchange insights and share industry experience as they delve into one of SA’s fastest-growing industries.

The event, taking place on 14 September at the Sandton Convention Centre, also seeks to help local entrepreneurs start or expand their e-commerce businesses.

According to a statement, online retailers and e-commerce entrepreneurs can attend over 100 master classes, watch live demonstrations, and benefit from one-on-one advice with e-commerce coaches and experts.

The one-day event is designed to challenge conventional thinking, while providing the latest insights into online retail trends and innovations, alongside entrepreneurship and funding opportunities, according to organiser Ecommerce.co.za – an online community of online retailers and entrepreneurs.

“Incubeta is thrilled to be one of the headline sponsors of the E-commerce Live event and cannot wait to share details around the long-term future of marketing in the e-commerce space within South Africa,” says Roan Mackintosh, MD of Incubeta in the Middle East and Africa.

“With such a diverse list of speakers and attendees, we believe there will be strong discussion points that are relevant to a wide spectrum of the market (from manufacturers to distributors, tech resellers to tech enablers, as well as retail brands themselves). This is a platform for healthy debate around an exciting and dynamic environment.”

Industry speakers include Cheslyn Jacobs, chief commercial officer at TymeBank; Chirag Valjee, category manager at Bidorbuy; Brendon Williamson, business development manager at PayFast; Cyle Obermeyer, co-founder and COO of Parcel iT; and Warrick Kernes, board member of the E-commerce Forum of Africa and also CEO of the Insaka E-commerce Academy.

“Together with our friends from Heavy Chef, we’ve identified entrepreneur education as one of the key drivers of success for South African small to medium enterprises and entrepreneurs,”explains Athena Turner, senior marketing and brand manager at Xneelo.

“The master class programme, coupled with the relationship-building opportunities, make E-commerce Live one of the most exciting and rewarding e-commerce events on the South African e-commerce industry calendar. As a business enabler, Xneelo is proud to be participating in an event dedicated to fostering real growth for e-commerce business.”

E-commerce Live will take place on 14 September from 9am to 8pm. Tickets are free if prospective visitors register using EcommerceGuest as the invite code.