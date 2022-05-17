iSSC SA announces its global expansion

iSSC South Africa, the digital infrastructure and cloud solution provider (CSP) to some of the country’s most innovative companies, today announced the formation of iSSC Group, an expansion of its global reach across the Americas and EMEA regions being implemented from 1 June 2022.

This change unites iSSC’s operations and development capabilities under a unified brand that pairs deep local and regional expertise with global reach and scale to serve the unique needs of global hyperscale and enterprise clients.

This transformation, being effective from 1 June 2022, accelerates the group’s global expansion and increases their digital footprint. This comes with the intention to unlock value by sharpening focus on new global markets and to position the company for proﬁtability and growth. iSSC South Africa, iSSC UK and iSSC USA will all fall under the new collaborative cluster, named iSSC Group.