Omnisient awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Jon Jacobson, CEO and co-founder, Anton Grutzmacher, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder.

Omnisient has been selected by the World Economic Forum to join their Technology Pioneers 2023 cohort.

The World Economic Forum announces selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers, companies that are tackling such issues as sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

Omnisient, whose data analytics platform is accelerating financial inclusion by enabling banks to access new sources of consumer data that can help determine credit worthiness, is among the winners.

This year’s cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

Omnisient, the South African data analytics fintech that is accelerating financial inclusion by helping millions of people with no credit history get access to affordable credit, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

Omnisient has developed a privacy-preserving process for banks to access new sources of consumer data for determining credit worthiness of individuals with no credit history. Omnsient is revolutionising the way organisations discover and monetise data for financial inclusion by protecting consumer privacy and removing the risks and challenges commonly associated with sharing consumer information.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

“We’re excited to welcome Omnisient to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “Omnisient and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the forum’s content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues.”

As a Technology Pioneer, Omnisient CEO Jon Jacobson will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“Our platform has already enabled banks in South Africa to access anonymised shopper behaviour data from a leading retailer and thereby helped millions of people obtain a 'good risk' credit rating who would have previously been denied credit due to their lack of credit history,” said Jacobson. “We are excited to share what we’ve learned and achieved in our local market with members of the forum’s Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems to enable similar financial inclusion breakthroughs in new markets and to find new ways of using data in a responsible and ethical manner to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.”

This year’s Technology Pioneer cohort includes start-ups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind US with 29 companies.

