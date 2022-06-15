Metaverse survey goes live

Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

An ITWeb survey on the metaverse, being conducted in partnership with KnowBe4, has gone live. The objective of the survey is to gain insight into what corporate South Africa thinks about the metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain and Web 3.0 – as well as the security implications thereof.

Currently, metaverse is an umbrella term for extended reality, both virtual and augmented,and the rapid adoption and development of tools like AR and VR headsets.

Anna Collard, SVP of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, says, “We would like to understand whether local organisations see value or real use cases and opportunities beyond speculative investments, and whether blockchain-based technologies are actually being applied in corporate environments and if so for what.”

“With this survey, we’re hoping to shed some light on the local adoption of crypto- and related emerging technologies.”

In the survey, we ask respondents whether their company plans to participate in the metaverse. We also interrogate their use of blockchain technology and how they feel about the opportunities of Web 3.0. The survey also asks whether companies are considering these three technologies in their security plans.

Collard says: “While the metaverse is conceptual at this point, it has been targeted by cyber criminals owing to different and advanced weaknesses and vulnerabilities that still need to be addressed.”

Finally we ask respondents about their personal stance towards the crypto ecosystem, and if they’re interested in connecting with others via some virtual world in the metaverse.

We hope you’ll be able set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey, and stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize, a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000. The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

To play your role in compiling this metaverse trends report, click on this link.