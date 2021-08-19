VigiTrust unveils compliance platform for MSSPs

VigiTrust, a provider of integrated risk management SaaS solutions, has debuted the latest version of its VigiOne cyber security compliance platform specifically designed to meet the needs of managed security service providers (MSSPs).

According to the company, MSSPs are focused on defending organisations against security threats, but rarely offer comprehensive cyber security compliance solutions to help their customers meet ever-evolving regulatory requirements.

“Even those that do tackle compliance often lack the technological capabilities to meet modern enterprise needs, so the process rapidly becomes inefficient and expensive.”

Today’s organisations are not looking for a list of recommendations to check off, instead, they want to partner with MSSPs that support their business in a practical, hands-on way to achieve and sustain ongoing cybersecurity compliance.

VigiOne has several capabilities, including the ability to rapidly build cyber security compliance programs from a broad range of frameworks such as NIST, PCI DSS, HIPAA and more, all of which can be tailored to a businesses’ unique needs.

In addition, it features automated project management, task assignment, status tracking and alerting, as well as compliance scoring in real-time.

The platform can also generate reports and review dashboards to enable customers to pass cybersecurity audits and demonstrate compliance to key stakeholders. Finally, it offers an easy to understand, cost-effective and transparent pricing model.

Mathieu Gorge, the company’s CEO, says many MSSPs are struggling to provide proper cyber security compliance services to their customers. Many have homegrown solutions which can quickly become outdated, costly to maintain, and unable to scale, which makes it impossible to keep up with new regulations.

“VigiOne seamlessly harmonises all relevant cyber security frameworks and standards, automates key workflow processes, and empowers organisations to confidently demonstrate compliance, all in a single platform,” says Gorge.