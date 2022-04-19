Altron appoints Stewart van Graan acting CEO

Altron has appointed Stewart van Graan as executive chairman and acting chief executive.

JSE-listed technology company Altron has announced the appointment of Stewart van Graan as executive chairman and acting chief executive, effective 1 July 2022.

This, after Altron in January announced that CEO Mteto Nyati will step down from his role, effective from 30 June 2022.

Nyati, who joined Altron in 2017, led the company’s transition from a family-controlled and managed business to an independent corporate entity, contributed significantly to the achievement of several strategic initiatives at Altron, according to the statement.

The company also announced that Dr Phumla Mnganga has been appointed as the board’s lead independent director to strengthen governance, independence and objectivity on the board.

Dr Mnganga says: “The process to appoint Altron’s next chief executive is currently underway. To ensure business continuity and a seamless transition, the board has requested Stewart van Graan to act as executive chairman and acting chief executive.”

Van Graan was elected chairman in July 2021 and has been an independent non-executive director of the Altron board since 2017.

The company says he has a strong industry background and solid track-record in technology.

He was formerly managing director of Dell South Africa. Prior to leaving Dell in April 2017, Van Graan was vice-president for the enterprise solutions business in the EMEA emerging markets.