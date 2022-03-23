Commvault pens deal with DMP SA to become a Metallic MSP partner

Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa.

Commvault, a recognised global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud and software as a service (SaaS) environments, has appointed Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) as a managed services provider (MSP) for its Metallic SaaS platform in South Africa.

Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa, says DMP SA has been a frontrunner for the MSP programme in South Africa based on its extensive understanding of Commvault’s business model, inner workings and offering.

“When we embarked on the Metallic MSP journey, the idea was to look at service providers that have a rich history and understanding of traditional Commvault offerings. It made sense to onboard DMP SA onto our beta programme and they provided significant input into Metallic development for the greater benefit of the customer.”

Fourie says there is a growing interest in SaaS offerings like Metallic, as most small and large enterprise customers have come to understand the benefits of SaaS platforms during the past two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-term relationship

DMP SA Managing Director Iniel Dreyer says the agreement was concluded off the back of the company’s decision to expand its SaaS offerings to customers, and choosing the Metallic platform made commercial sense for the company. The deal was also underpinned by DMP SA being a long-standing Commvault reseller.

Iniel Dreyer, Managing Director at DMP SA.

“Since 2015, we’ve partnered with Commvault to deliver as a service offerings to the market, constantly looking to invest into infrastructure that is capable of scaling. However, one of the biggest challenges to grow as a business has been the capital investment requirement and agility to onboard large enterprise customers,” says Dreyer.

“These challenges fall away with Metallic, allowing us to focus on offering data management and support to customers with ease. We are now in a position to compete head-on with any player in the data management space, with solutions that can scale to any size.”

He adds that Metallic is a trusted product that DMP SA has been using for a while and becoming an MSP partner enables the company to deliver the same level of service to customers at a much more efficient and faster go-to-market model.

Managing complexity of enterprise data

Metallic is part of Commvault's Intelligent Data Services Platform that allows organisations to proactively simplify and manage the complexity of enterprise data. Microsoft leverages Commvault to manage and protect some of its most important data, including data in Azure, Office and other technologies.

Metallic covers the entire spectrum of data protection, with its biggest focus being the protection of Microsoft 365 environments that are hosted on the Microsoft cloud platform. It is also the ideal platform to protect hybrid cloud environments and workloads, including end-point devices, physical server environments and virtual environments.

“Metallic is suited to any market segment, from customers who have small amounts of data and devices to enterprise-scale environments. Because this is an MSP programme, we work with Commvault in the background, but the customer gets local support,” says Dreyer.

“The agreement creates an entire ecosystem where vendor and MSP work together with the customer. It makes the model a lot simpler and more predictable, and the customer benefits from having their data availability and recoverability managed by DMP SA,” Fourie concludes.