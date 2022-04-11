Improving railway efficiency and safety in SA could reduce emissions, fossil fuel consumption in transport, have broader social and economic benefits

As one of the most lowest emitting modes of transport – as well as one of the most efficient when it comes to greenhouse reducing gases (GHG) and air pollution – electrified rail transport holds the potential for meeting the sustainable development goals of greener cities and communities, not to mention being an affordable and eco-friendly mode of transportation mode.

A recent report: “The Future of Rail Opportunities for Energy and the Environment”, released by the International Energy Association, noted the following key findings:

Rail transport accounted for 2% of transport energy use, yet carried 8% of the world’s passengers and 7% of global goods.

Around 0.3% of CO2 emissions from fossil fuels come from rail – compared to around 2% for global aviation. This could be improved as new and cleaner sources of power are introduced into the energy mix for rail.

If all passengers and freight services that were carried by rail switched to road vehicles, such as cars and trucks, global oil demand for fossil-based fuels from transport would be higher by 16%.

If all passengers and freight services that were carried by rail switched to road vehicles – such as cars and trucks – GHG emissions would increase by 12%.

These facts provide a clear indication of how South Africa’s rail infrastructure could be leveraged, not just to address the aforementioned sustainable development goals, but also contribute towards improving economic activity and job opportunities in the country.

The current rail network spans close to 23 000km, of which the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) operates across 2 280km in terms of rail track span and 585 train stations with a total fleet of 4 735 coaches. In addition to this, PRASA makes use of TRANSNET’s 2 200km of rail track. This rail forms a strong base from which the environmental, economic and sustainability gains of rail transport can be exploited for good for the country.

However, the success of any initiative and programme aimed at increasing the use of rail as a mode of passenger and goods’ transport does rest on some critical factors –including rail safety, rail reliability and the level of rail operation efficiency that translates to more efficient input cost structures for rail operations (as well as competitive and affordable tariffs for commercial and passenger end-users).

It is with these objectives in mind that Macrocomm Group, a full service and multi-vertical IOT solutions provider, has announced a strategic joint venture with Bharat Rail Automation of India (BRAPL) – to deliver signalling management and smart railway management solutions to the railway sector (in the South African as well as other African markets). As a new entity, Macrocomm-Bharat Rail Solutions will focus on delivering data-driven solutions that enable railway authorities to significantly improve operational efficiency and safety through contextual and secure signalling, as well as optimal route planning and scheduling. Macrocomm will leverage its IOT and data-driven capabilities together with BRAPL’s extensive experience and range of solutions in rail signalling, rail safety and route optimisation and scheduling to deliver safe, reliable and efficient rail transportation in South Africa.

“Our aim is to support the public sector to provide a safe, reliable and efficient rail transportation service that accelerates adoption and frequency of use for rail transport by business and commuters, while at the same time leveraging the environmental and social benefits of rail,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm.

Bharat Rail has extensive experience and expertise in providing design solutions for railway signalling projects. BRAPL is ISO 9001: 2000 certified when it comes to the design, installation and commission of signalling equipment and related technologies.

BRAPL has set several milestones in railway signalling by being one of the first to use and apply various technologies on the Indian railway over the last three decades. It is one of India’s largest and leading railway signalling companies, and is recognised as an industry leader in the areas of design, execution, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of safety-related rail signalling and control systems (and boasts a complete range of superior rail signalling products).

The company has established design and training centres in Mumbai and Delhi – with branch offices in 12 zonal railway locations – with competent and experienced design experts across India. Some of its core competencies include:

Turnkey project management for signalling and railway projects;

Signalling design for indoor and outdoor rail applications;

Project execution incorporating:

Supply of equipment;

Installation;

Testing;

Integration; and

Commissioning.

Railway consultancy and solutions;

Civil and electrical works;

Software development on SSI;

Training and development; and

Customer support.

Moodley noted: “This partnership with Bharat Rail provides the ideal platform for both companies to play a critical role in fixing the challenges of infrastructure, theft and outdated technology faced by the railway system in the country." He continued: "It is our intention to deploy advanced IOT, electronic interlocking and automatic signalling as part of the technology to support the creation of a modern, affordable and a state-of-the-art rail system for the safe and cost-effective movement of people and goods.”

MD of Bharat Rail, Bhupesh Dhabalia, has welcomed the new initiative and noted: “With over 35 years of experience, we are one of the pioneers within the industry, constantly introducing new and cutting-edge technologies to help bringing safer, faster and more reliable rail travel to communities. As a company, we have crossed many milestones in the field of signalling design, and have executed and commissioned complex projects of significant volumes within tight timeframes.”

As part of its localisation programme, this new entity will invest in production capability of relevant railway equipment in the country so that job creation gets prioritised – alongside improvements in the rail system. This will be incorporated into Macrocomm’s existing production facility in eThekwini. In addition, the relevant software development and the training of local engineers will be provided for, to ensure the transfer of skills at an in-country level to ensure competencies and sound capabilities.