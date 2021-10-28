ICT tenders: Calling for customisation

Public sector procurement efforts continue to slow this week as the Local Government Elections draw near. Municipalities, however, remain in high gear reaching up to match state-owned entities in the number of tenders offered. At the local tier of government, demand is being driven by increasing requests for end-user computing devices.

Despite seeing the greatest decline in tender numbers this week, the software sector will be heartened by the growing interest in software design, development and customisation.

A total of 11 requests feature software development opportunities originating from the North West Housing Corporation, Rustenburg Local Municipality, Construction Industry Development Board, South African Qualifications Authority, Transport Education and Training Authority, Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), South African Human Rights Commission, City of Cape Town, and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.

Of these, a request from COGTA stands out as it calls for the development and maintenance of a Web-based national disaster loss, damage and knowledge database system and mobile app for the National Disaster Management Centre within a period of three years. This contract includes data collection, migration, system maintenance and support.

Other tenders of interest include a South African Local Government Association call for expressions of interest on innovation and solutions to improve service delivery within local government.

Provincially, the Gauteng Department of e-Government is looking for five Gauteng-based institutions of higher learning to partner with it on ICT in alignment to the GPG fourth industrial revolution strategy; while the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development and Tourism is looking for a service provider to provide training and placement of unemployed matriculants and graduates in the business process outsourcing sector.

Sentech completes the list with an invitation to installation companies for the distribution, installation and management of domestic digital terrestrial television and direct to home set-top boxes in Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal, Northern Cape, North West Province, Free State and Gauteng for a period of 12 months.

Services narrowly takes the lead this week with a stable 67 requests, followed by software with 66, hardware with 39 and telecommunications remaining solid with 14 requests.

New tenders

Nkandla Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of internet data on VSAT satellite.

Tender no: NKA/OMM001/2021/2022

Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, VSAT

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

The organisation requires provision of internet and telephone services for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Nov – Virtual.

Tender no: BS/2021/RFB458

Information: Jackie Kwinika, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: jackiek@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Telephony, Voice

National Research Foundation

The Meerkat Extension Project is in need of supply, delivery and support of the data network Ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/24/2021-22

Information: Mariet Venter, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: mventer@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Networking, Hardware, Ethernet, Interconnect

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of desktop computers.

Tender no: MM/IT04/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Competition Commission

The commission is advertising for the supply of 35 tablets.

Tender no: RFQ 5910/2122

Information: Sefora Kutumela, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: seforak@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Tablets

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for leasing, support and maintenance of 60 scanners for the Deeds Registries in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Mpumalanga, King Williams Town, Kimberly, Vryburg and Limpopo for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-17) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Imaging

A service provider is sought to conduct a metadata compliance assessment at all national departments against the requirements of Section 12 and 14 of the Spatial Data Infrastructure Act, 2003 (act 54 of 2003) within 12 months.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0043(2021/2022)

Information: Technical: Maroale Chauke, Cell: 072 647 3935, E-mail: maroale.chauke@dalrrd.gov.za. General: T Mlambo, Abie Olyn or P Makhado, Tel: (012) 312 8359/9786/9518/8711, E-mail: Tshepo.Mlambo@dalrrd.gov.za, abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, pfarelo.makhado@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Compliance, Data

A service provider is sought for the upgrade with three year support for the Modelmaker software modules for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information.

Tender no: SSC WC Q08 (2021/2022) DALRRD

Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The region requires the supply of 60 laptops.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-21/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The municipality is looking for a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-22/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control, Biometrics

North West Housing Corporation

A service provider is sought to develop and manage a data management system (application) for land audit and asset verification for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NWHC 09/2021

Information: Kamogelo Segapo, Tel: (018) 110 0761, E-mail: kbsegapo@nwhc.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Asset management, Data management, Services

Knysna Municipality

Supply and delivery of PC’s, laptops, screens, laptop backpacks and laptop locks is required.

Tender no: T 22 OF 2021/22

Information: Mzwanele Mato, Tel: (044) 302 6549, E-mail: mmato@knysna.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is advertising for provision of PABX maintenance and support to SABC Polokwane for a period of one year.

Tender no: RFQ/RBF/2021/137

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

KwaZulu Natal Provincial Legislature

A service provider is sought to provide/conduct business process management for a period of six months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Nov – Link.

Tender no: KZNL 4/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Consulting, Professional services, Business process management, BPO

The legislature is also looking for the supply, delivery, installation and support of multifunction printers for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Nov – Link.

Tender no: KZNL 5/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Printing, Support and maintenance

Driving Licence Card Account

The organisation is in need of provision, installation and maintenance of equipment and related infrastructure for the personalisation of smart driving licence cards.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Nov – Link.

Tender no: DLCA/2021/05

Information: Kganki Kekana, Tel: (012) 347 2522, E-mail: kganki.kekana@dlca.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Smart cards, Services, Support and maintenance

Human Sciences Research Council

A consultant is sought to advise and undertake the optimisation process for shared services in the HSRC.

Tender no: HSRC/18416

Information: Bonga Thwala, Tel: (012) 602 2376, E-mail: bthwala@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business process optimisation

Reverse-billed data services are required for research applications.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Nov – Zoom.

Tender no: HSRC1806

Information: Bonga Thwala, Tel: (012) 602 2376, E-mail: bthwala@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Billing, Data, Software

The HSRC is looking for a service provider to provide access to a content management and information sharing system.

Tender no: HSRC1805

Information: Meshack Monareng, Cell: 082 490 2681, E-mail: mmonareng@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Content management

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and installation of software for capturing and processing of traffic fines for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/29/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

Provision and deployment of data back up: endpoint protection is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/46/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Endoint, Backup, Data

The region is advertising for supply, delivery, implementation and commissioning of data centre and disaster recovery services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/47/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Data centre, Disaster recovery

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of 12 laptops.

Tender no: Tender 25/2021

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Magalies Water

The organisation invites bids for design, supply and installation of smart metering devices on in-situ meter installations.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Nov – Virtual

Tender no: RFB/MW/223/2021-22

Information: T Matjila, Tel: (014) 597 4636, E-mail: tenders@magalieswater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Smart technology, IoT

Northlink TVET College

Supply and delivery of desktops and laptops is sought for various campuses.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Nov

Tender no: PUR 802/48

Information: Stephen Preston, Cell: 083 967 6022, E-mail: stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Ekurhuleni East Tvet College

The college wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation and commissioning of desktop computers, servers and printers.

Tender no: EEC/07/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: procurement@eec.edu.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Servers, Printing

Bids are also invited for the upgrade of network infrastructure, installation of WiFi access points and provision of maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: EEC/T08/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: procurement@eec.edu.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking, WiFi

Rustenburg Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the funding, design, supply, installation and maintenance of a smart revenue collection system including online customer payment options for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Nov

Tender no: RLM/DTIS/0025/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Revenue collection, eCommerce, Online payment

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

The province is advertising for security operation centre services for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Oct – Link.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/106/2021

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: (011) 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Security, SOC, Managed services, Software

Five institutions of higher learning, based in the Gauteng corridors, are sought that will partner with the department on ICT in alignment to the GPG fourth industrial revolution strategy.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Oct – Link.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/107/2021

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: (011) 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Research and analysis, Consulting

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the provision and implementation of a new centralised customer relations management (CRM) software including ongoing maintenance support for an initial period of five years.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0012

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, CRM, Customer relationship management

Theewaterkloof Municipality

The Western Cape municipality invites bids for the provision of various electronic web based management systems and related consulting activities from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Nov

Tender no: PMD 01/2022/23

Information: Verohne Arendse, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: verohnear@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Internet,Software, Consulting, Cloud computing

Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to provide an electronic document and records management solution (EDRMS) including three years of maintenance and support services.

Tender no: PROJ/IT/2021/22/02

Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 381 8900, E-mail: bids@inseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, EDRMS, Document management, Records management, Support and maintenance

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires provision of cellular phones, tablets and mobile data cards.

Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-26

Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Computing, Mobility, Cellular, Data

Construction Industry Development Board

A professional service provider is sought to provide CIDB with a renewal of Mimecast Unified Email Management Enterprise for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/012/2122

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: SphiweM@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, E-mail, Unified communications

The board is also looking to appoint a professional service provider to develop a learner management system (LMS) and provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/011/2122

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: SphiweM@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Learner management, LMS, Support and maintenance

National Home Builders Registration Council

The NHBRC is looking for a suitable service provider for managed hosting services for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Oct – link for virtual non-compulsory briefing session can be accessed on the NHBRC website: www.nhbrc.org.za.

Tender no: NHBRC 16/ 2021

Information: Paballo Relela, Tel: (011) 317 0144, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting, Managed services, Software

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the provision of VMware license renewal and additional licenses with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months for the Department of Higher Education and Training offices.

Tender no: RFB 1061

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: (012) 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

The Gauteng provincial government requires firewall licenses including additional support, maintenance and training for a period of 32 months.

Tender no: RFB 2485-2021

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Firewall, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

The Department of Higher Education and Trainingrequires a managed security and service management solution with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1048

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Managed security, SIEM, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to conduct a strategic review of the DHET information communication technology (ICT) services portfolio for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFB 1064

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

The Department of Defence requires procurement of 4 x SRX340 Juniper Firewalls and 2x management consoles with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1030

Information: Lesley Chauke, Tel: (012) 482 2025, E-mail: Lesley.Chauke@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Firewall, Support and maintenance

Provision of services for the roll-out of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) is sought for the South African Police Service (SAPS) laboratories for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Nov

Tender no: RFB 1070

Information: Tebogo Seima, Tel: (012) 482 2127, E-mail: Tebogo.Seima@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Department of Economic Development and Tourism, KwaZulu Natal

A service provider is sought for the training and placement of unemployed matriculants and graduates in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Tender no: Q 19 EDTEA 2021/2022

Information: Londiwe Luthuli, Tel: (033) 264 2600, E-mail: londiwe.luthuli@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Business process outsourcing, Outsourcing, BPO

South African Qualifications Authority

SAQA requires procurement and installation of disk drives on Dell EMC VNX 5400 (Serial number: CKM00162800385) 1. 13 x 3TB NL-SAS (RAID6 4+2) + 1x Hot Spare 2. 16 x 900GB SAS (RAID5 4+1) + 1x Hot Spare 3. Installation of drives.

Tender no: SAQA RFQ Storage Upgrade: Procurement and installa

Information: L Maila, Tel: (012) 431 5000, E-mail: lmaila@saqa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

The design, development, configuration, implementation, maintenance and support of a business process automation system is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SAQA0003/21 EO

Information: ICT Manager, Tel: (012) 431 5000, E-mail: tenders@saqa.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Business process optimisation, Business process automation, Services, BPO, BPA, Support and maintenance

Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council

The council invites bids for the supply, delivery and installation of smart interactive display screens.

Tender no: ECS07/21/22

Information: Thembani Ndzewu, Tel: (043) 701 3400, E-mail: tenders@ecsecc.org.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Smart technology, IoT

National Treasury

A service provider is sought to supply, install and configure firewall devices to replace the current outdated firewall devices in National Treasury and enter into a three-year maintenance and support contract.

Tender no: NT017-2021

Information: Joyce Mchunu, Tel: (012) 315 5209, E-mail: joyce.mchunu@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Firewall, Support and maintenance

National Treasury is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation solutions to the state for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2026.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Nov

Tender no: RT3

Information: Brenda Mashifane, E-mail: transversal.contracting2@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Office automation, Support and maintenance

Metsimaholo Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to appoint a panel of three service providers for the supply and delivery of computer equipment on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MLM 07/2021/22

Information: Gugu Nhlapo, Tel: (016) 973 8349, E-mail: gugu.nhlapo@metsimaholo.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A service provider is sought for rental and maintenance of high speed copiers and specialised printing equipment on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MLM 08/2021/22

Information: Gugu Nhlapo, Tel: (016) 973 8349, E-mail: gugu.nhlapo@metsimaholo.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

NERSA is advertising for the provision of disaster recovery services for a period of five years.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/IRM/DRS/BID/020

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 401 4696, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Disaster recovery

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for the supply and installation of a digital discussion system.

Tender no: ULM-CORP 004/22

Information: G. Mngundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007, E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Digital

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply of Office 365 Licence Enterprise 3 for 70 users for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: 21/10/2021

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Brand RSA

The organisation wishes to procure a social media management platform/dashboard.

Tender no: RFP/15/2021

Information: Ntiyiso Baloyi, Tel: (011) 483 0122, E-mail: ntiyisom@brandsouthafrica.com.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Social media

Amajuba District Municipality

The district invites service providers to register on the database for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: P2021/07

Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint installation companies for the distribution, installation and management of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB’s and direct to home (DTH) STBs in Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal, Northern Cape, North West Province, Freestate and Gauteng for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SENT/023/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, STB, DTT, Digital, DTH, Set top boxes

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for IP transit services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/019/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani, Msawenkosi, tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, IP

Cape Town International Convention Centre

The venue requires supply, installation, and maintenance of CCTV and access control.

Tender no: CTICC 012.2022

Information: Willem Scholtz, Tel: (021) 410 5000, E-mail: willem@cticc.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics, CCTV

Moqhaka Local Municipality

The Free State municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of 100 VoIP phones including their IP licenses.

Tender no: 2/2/7/2021-22

Information: Karabo Moroke, Tel: (056) 216 9205, E-mail: karabom@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Voice, VoIP

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the bank's hardware infrastructure refresh programme.

Tender no: T17/10/21

Information: Nikita Maharaj, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: Nmaharaj@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware

uMhlathuze Municipality

The supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the Richards Bay Civic Centre backup internet link is required for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH923-21/22

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet

Officer of the Premier, Gauteng

The province is looking for an automated performance monitoring and reporting system for a period of three years.

Tender no: GT/OOP/099/2021

Information: Wimpie de Buys, Tel: (011) 689 6880, E-mail: Wimpie.debuys@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Automation, Performance monitoring, Reporting

Transport Education and Training Authority

Proposals are requested for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007B/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Technology Innovation Agency

The agency is advertising for an enterprise resource system (ERS).

Compulsory briefing: 29 Oct - Applicants to e-mail mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za for briefing link. Please write “BRIEFING SESSION LINK” on the subject line to request for the link. This will be via Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TIA006/2021

Information: Mandisa Pitso, Tel: (012) 472 2752, E-mail: mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

Bids are invited for the once-off implementation of the Oracle Audit Vault and Database Firewall (AVDF) solution with 12 months technical support services.

Tender no: CCMA/2021/22A - ICT

Information: Siphosenkosi Mahlangu, Tel: (011) 377 6949, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Auditing, Firewall, Support and maintenance

Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires design and implementation of website.

Tender no: IYM01/10/2021Q

Information: S Mbilane, Tel: (048) 801 5059, E-mail: silulami@iym.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Website, Software development

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The department is looking for a service provider to develop and maintain a web-based national disaster loss, damage and knowledge database system and mobile app for the National Disaster Management Centre within a period of three years including data collection, migration, system maintenance and support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Nov – Microsoft Teams (Link will be shared upon request).

Tender no: COGTA (T) 06/2021

Information: Kgaugelo Tselana, Mogoma Sekgothe or Pertunia, Tel: (012) 334 0912, E-mail: Kgaugelot@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software development

Mbombela Local Municipality

A panel of service providers is sought for the maintenance, repairs, and support of existing multifunction office automation equipment for a period of two years.

Tender no: 353/2021

Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Office automation, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Cape Agulhas Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a real time automatic number plate recognition service for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SCM39-2021-22

Information: Geraldine Koopman, Tel: (028) 425 5500, E-mail: geraldinek@capeagulhas.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Imaging, Number plate recognition

South African Human Rights Commission

Proposals are invited for the implementation of an integrated resource planning system, customisation where required and the system should be web based and secured.

Tender no: SAHRC 3-2021

Information: Abdul Carrim Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3641, E-mail: Arassool@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Resource planning, IRP, Internet, Software development, Security

Polokwane Municipality

The region is advertising for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a network vulnerability scanning security system for the period of three years.

Tender no: PM20/2021

Information: Dorcus Mathabatha, Tel: (015) 023 5228, E-mail: dorcus@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Networking, Security, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of desktops, laptops and peripheral devices is also sought for the period of three years.

Tender no: PM13/2021

Information:Justice Rambau, Tel: (015) 290 2221, E-mail: justiceR@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Port St Johns Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of computers for a period of 18 months when the need arises.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-18

Information: N. Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of an integrated human resources management system.

Tender no: SACAA/IHRMS/0008/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, HR

An online automation system is also required for board and committee meeting documents.

Tender no: SACAA/OAS/0009/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Cloud computing, Document management

City of Cape Town

The metro is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of broadband radio equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Oct – Link.

Tender no: 91G/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 957 4702, E-mail: Irfaan.Hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Broadband

A first tier service provider is sought for provision of secure GPRS data and related services for machine to machine and POS connectivity.

Tender no: 082S/2021/22

Information: Nicolaas Obermeyer, Tel: (021) 444 2156, E-mail: Nicolaas.Obermeyer@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, GPRS, POS

Provision of software development services are sought to design, develop, implement, support and maintain an enterprise performance management application using open source software, standards and principles.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Nov – Link.

Tender no: 102S/2021/22

Information: Dolan de Jager, Tel: (021) 400 5792, E-mail: DolanMaldo.deJager@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Open source, Performance management, EPM, Support and maintenance

The metro is also calling for the design, supply, delivery, implementation and maintenance of a customised, integrated laboratory information management system for Scientific Services, Athlone.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Nov – Link.

Tender no: 110G/2021/22

Information: Shadley Mackenzie, E-mail: Shadley.Mackenzie@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

A professional service provider is sought to conduct training related to SAP project portfolio management.

Tender no: 71S/2021/22

Information: Azher Shaboodien, Tel: (021) 400 7589, E-mail: Azher.Shaboodien@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

The department wishes to procure an ICT security ( IPS and SIEM) solution including support for a period of 5 years through SITA transversal contract 1183.

Tender no: DOJ&CD RFB 2021 09

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (012) 357 1187, E-mail: SCM@Justice.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, IPS, SIEM, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the procurement of 1300 site servers (BSDC and CRT) with OEM warranty for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ 2021 08

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (012) 357 8099, E-mail: SCM@Justice.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and commissioning of biometric access control, time and attendance, remote access gates and booms as well as maintenance thereof for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: BSM 72/21

Information: Cedric Thorpe, Tel: (021) 808 8937, E-mail: cedric.thorpe@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Biometrics, Access control, HR, Time and attendance, Support and maintenance

Agrément South Africa

Appointment of suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: ASA 02/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites potential service providers for the provision of co-sourcing of the beneficiary records management services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SASSA: 40-21-CS-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2201, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Outsourcing, Records management

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to supply\develop, implement and maintain an online examination\assessment module.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/08

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Software development, Training and eLearning

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 month.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/09

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Contact Centre, Cloud computing, Call centre

A service provider is sought for the design, implementation and maintenance of cloud-based Microsoft telephony solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/10

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Cloud computing, Telecommunications, Telephony

Unemployment Insurance Fund

The UIF requires terms of reference for the appointment of a successful bidder to provide support and maintenance of its queue management system (QMS) for a period of three years.

Tender no: UIF9/2021

Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1876, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, QMS, Queue management, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites proposals for the installation and maintenance of a new cloud-based IP telephone system for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0328

Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2033, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony, Cloud computing, Support and maintenance

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PROC12/2021

Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Supply and delivery of computer hardware and software is sought for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TD-06/09/2021

Information: C. du Plessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing

Francis Baard District Municipality

The district also requires supply and installation of a new access control, time and attendance system.

Tender no: BID 14/21

Information: Cliffie Jones, Tel: (053) 838 0911, E-mail: cliffie.jones@fbam.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Security, Time and attendance, HR

Mossel Bay Municipality

The municipality is advertising for installation of electrical pre-paid meters/smart meters and installation and management of electricity meters with automatic meter reading function (AMR).

Tender no: TDR234/2021/2022

Information: Ryan van Zyl, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: rvanzyl@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Smart meters, Electricity, IoT

Eskom

The utility invites bids for the provision of a cross-border energy trading solution and support and maintenance.

Tender no: CORP 5580

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Electronic access to the Government Property Information System and related databases is required for the Cape Coastal Cluster.

Tender no: E/NG3917-LD

Information: Nonkonzo Ganjana, Tel: (021) 980 3424, E-mail: GanjanN@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Cloud computing, Software, Database

Totalview software license maintenance and support is sought including upgrade services for a period of two years.

Tender no: CORP 5607

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Eskom also requires provision of a latest industry standard translation software, which includes maintenance and support for five years, professional services: installation, configuration, training, and identity access management integration for an on-premise solution.

Tender no: CORP 5594

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Professional services, Identity management, Identity access management, Integration

Legal Aid South Africa

Supply, implementation, maintenance and training on the risk management software system is sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: 25/2021

Information: Zimasa Silevu, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: ZimasaS@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Risk management, Support and maintenance

Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires website upgrade and maintenance.

Tender no: ELM-1/008/2021-2022

Information: N. Sokuthu, Tel: (045) 932 8110, E-mail: nonkuselos@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Websites, Support and maintenance