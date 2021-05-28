Video: Great coffee powered by solid PABX solution

Truth Coffee Roasting’s iconic steampunk restaurant is located in Cape Town’s Buitenkant Street and supplies quality coffee to discerning customers all over the world. Switching from its legacy landline system to Euphoria Telecom’s world-class VOIP, cloud-based hosted business phone system had a dramatic impact.

Not only did it result in immediate cost-savings, but Truth was also able to manage its international expansion more effortlessly too. Watch this video featuring Truth Coffee’s Founder David Donde to find out more.

Or meet Group Operations Officer Ken Walton to learn about how Euphoria’s leading technology makes running the backend of a bustling roasting business a whole lot simpler. You can also read a quick summary of Truth’s 10-year journey with Euphoria here.



Please watch the videos below.