MWC 2022: Chinese phone-makers race to debut new phones

The Honor Magic4 series.

Smartphone launches are once again dominating Mobile World Congress (MWC), with Chinese multinational phone manufacturers ZTE, Oppo and Honor showing off their new mobile devices to a global audience at the annual trade show.

This week, thousands of tech journalists, electronics brands and developers gathered in Barcelona, Spain, to see the latest innovations in mobile technology at the annual MWC, organised by the GSM Association.

Smartphone manufacturers from across the globe showcased teaser videos of their latest smartphone ranges and new generation of devices at the event.

ZTE expanded its smartphone line-up with the Blade V40 range, which includes four new handsets: the Blade V40 5G, Blade V40 Pro, Blade V40 and Blade V40 Vita.

According to the company, the new phones are part of its vision to rollout devices with a diversified configuration for users who require high-speed and stable signals, to improve their online experiences in the 5G era.

The ZTE Blade V40 series.

The ZTE Blade V40 5G is equipped with 5G Super Antenna 3.0, making it the Chinese phone maker’s fastest and smartest device, says the company. The Blade V40 Pro is equipped with 65W fast charging and has an 8.3mm body.

The Blade V40 has a full high-definition (HD) screen and 48MP triple cameras, while the Blade V40 Vita has the HD and a waterdrop display for visual impact, and a high-capacity battery.

“The ZTE Blade V40 series will be launched and available in all channels worldwide, from April 2022,” says ZTE.

Global budget smartphone brand Honor unveiled its new premium products at the mega event. The company, formerly owned by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, released the latest addition to Honor's flagship smartphone series, the Honor Magic4 Series, comprising the Honor Magic4 and Honor Magic4 Pro.

According to the government-owned telco, the new devices are integrated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G mobile platform and emerging tech, to deliver the latest in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, performance and privacy.

Honor also unveiled the Watch GS 3 and Earbuds 3 Pro, boosting its portfolio of smart consumer products.

“Our Honor Magic Series is a real showcase of our innovative technology and is testament to our can-do attitude to constantly challenge industry benchmarks," said George Zhao, CEO of the Honor Device business.

Oppo announced the launch of its new flagship device, the Find X5. Powered by Oppo’s own MariSillicon X Imaging neural processing unit, the phone caters for many elements of the user’s everyday life, it says. It includes the 4K Ultra Night Videography tool, which helps users overcome smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge – night-time recording.

It comes with a dual flagship IMX766 camera system, and 5G connectivity, as well as Supervooc flash charging technology.

“Find X5 Series takes the Find X series to a new level of beauty – both aesthetic and in terms of capabilities, design, imaging, battery technology and performance. It builds on the core DNA that made the Find X3 Series a hit with consumers and critics alike,” said William Liu, president of global marketing at Oppo.