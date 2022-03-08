SYNAQ presents Securemail service

In September last year, we launched the Securemail Edu Campaign, which highlighted the risks that education providers in South Africa face and the resultant requirement for a feature-rich e-mail security solution to help mitigate these issues.

Since then, we have engaged with various Quintile 5 schools, which were affected by high spam rates, advanced phishing threats and even mailbox spoofing. These engagements have confirmed the need for a localised cost-effective e-mail security solution and further reinforced our desire to assist local schools.

What we offer!

SYNAQ’s Securemail Standard and Securemail Premium integrate into any popular mail platform like GSuite, Office365 and on-premises Exchange.

As a baseline, SYNAQ Securemail provides anti-spam, anti-virus, anti-malware, phishing, internal spoofing and bi-directional e-mail security. This will keep users safe from rudimentary e-mail attacks.

The Securemail Standard service, however, includes the addition of Identity Threat Protection (ITP), Executive Fraud Protection (EFP) and Domain Anti-Spoofing (DAS), into the e-mail environment. These features provide protection from slightly more sophisticated attacks, which prey on a user’s authority and vulnerability.

Additionally, the Securemail Premium service set includes the above features, inclusive of Data Leak Prevention (DLP) and advanced phishing protection (LinkShield). Highly advanced attacks can be mitigated with the above features. More specifically, DLP will aide in reducing the risk of employees leaking data via e-mail, while LinkShield will mitigate attacks from one of the most common and recent attack vector, link-based attacks.

To further enrich our Securemail service sets, we have bundled SYNAQ Branding within the Edu Campaign. SYNAQ Branding will transforming every e-mail into an effective marketing medium through using e-mail signatures to market your brand and increase website traffic through targeted marketing banners embedded in every e-mail sent.

SYNAQ Edu Campaign details

Attractive and cost-effective recommended retail price;

Benefit from a true software as a service usage billing experience;

Opportunity to benefit from a free proof of concept (POC) for 10 days;

SYNAQ Branding bundled as a value add into the Edu offering; and

Optional user awareness presentation, which allows end user’s to be educated on security risks.

How do we compare?

The above graph highlights the Securemail Standard value offered, compared to two common South African e-mail security service providers’ similar standard service equivalents.

While Securemail Standard has comparatively the same features and offers the same level of protection, the competitive advantage lies in the addition of the Branding service bundled into the service offering.

The above graph highlights the Securemail Premium value offered compared to two common South African e-mail security service providers’ premium service equivalents.

Again, while Securemail Premium has the same features in comparison to both providers’ services, the greater value is introduced by the addition of the Branding service bundled into the Premium offering. To further maximise the value experienced through this campaign, we have introduced cost-effective price points and added POC and have user awareness training on offer.

Conclusion

As a local e-mail security provider, SYNAQ has taken upon itself to develop a cost-effective e-mail security service suite that will ensure students and staff are kept safe. The aim is to provide robust and effective e-mail security service at a price point that is practical for pressured school budgets.

Get in touch with us to help people communicate safely and productively at school so that they can thrive.