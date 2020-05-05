Nutanix debuts financial assistance programme for partners

Enterprise cloud computing company Nutanix has introduced the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP) to provide partners with extended payment terms.

Chris Kaddaras, executive VP of worldwide sales at Nutanix, says: “We recognise the immense pressure businesses face today and we are happy to be able to offer immediate support to our partners by alleviating cash flow concerns and increasing financing flexibility.”

Nutanix will continue to evaluate the needs of its community to ensure partners and customers have the resources they need to succeed in the current environment, adds Paul Ruinaard, regional sales director, sub-Saharan Africa, at Nutanix.

Today's businesses are highly focused on conserving cash flow and deferring expenses while keeping their business going, retaining their workforce, and supporting their customers, he says.

The NSFAP will provide liquidity to partners and give them the financial flexibility needed to support their businesses and customers, based on each partner’s particular needs.

Through the programme, authorised Nutanix participating resellers are eligible for extended payment terms, with no additional costs, effective immediately. These partners will, in turn, extend these extended payment terms to their customers to support further financial flexibility.

The programme is available for a limited time, until 31 May this year, and reseller partners can contact their Nutanix authorised distribution partners for NSFAP eligibility.

Learning and development

Nutanix is also investing in the learning and development of partner organisations by offering free certification exams for partners until 31 July and will continue to offer no-cost courses and resources on the Nutanix Partner Portal and through field enablement programs virtually.

At a time when organisations everywhere are looking to deliver remote work solutions to their employees quickly and securely, Nutanix is offering two programs.

Firstly, Nutanix FastTrack for VDI enables organisations with existing virtual desktop infrastructure to quickly onboard remote employees, enabling the rapid deployment of the infrastructure needed to provide secure, seamless access to business apps and desktops.

Next, the Nutanix Work From Anywhere (WFA) initiative includes a 30-day free trial of Xi Frame, Nutanix’s Desktop as a Service solution, which allows IT administrators to set up a secure remote virtual app and desktop environment in a matter of hours.

For more information on the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program for partners, visit the Nutanix Partner Portal.



For more information on NUtanix customer financing options, visit https://www.nutanix.com/company/financing.

For more about Nutanix’s response to COVID-19, click here.