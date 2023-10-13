Frogfoot acquires two fibre network operators

Shane Chorley, CEO of Frogfoot Networks.

Open-access fibre infrastructure provider Frogfoot Networks has purchased Garden Route Networks and Route Networks to extend its connectivity and infrastructure capabilities along the South African coast.

In a statement, Frogfoot says the acquisition allows for the organisation to improve its capabilities and service delivery to existing customers, while opening up the opportunity to connect with new customers.

It did not disclose the financial details of the transactions.

“The acquisition of these two companies is a natural fit for us, as it extends our footprint and we gain more density, which is a good fit for our infrastructure,” says Shane Chorley, CEO of Frogfoot Networks.

“It stretches our coastal land area by 8 000 units and allows us to transform our connectivity capabilities for our customers in the region. This step not only underscores Frogfoot’s commitment to expanding its fibre footprint countrywide, but also solidifies its standing as one of the foremost fibre network operators (FNO) in the country.”

According to the FNO, the Garden Route Fibre Network has passed 6 990 premises, including Mossel Bay, Tergniet, Great Brak River, Glentana, Belville, Paarl and Stellenbosch.

It adds that Route Fibre Networks has passed 1 197 premises, including Stellenbosch, Somerset West, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Milnerton, Belville, Hermanus and Kommetjie.

The company notes the process of migrating the two networks across to Frogfoot will take some time, but Frogfoot is compliant and ready, so the process is set to be smooth, delivering networking and connectivity capabilities to the region.

It adds the acquisition is another step towards Frogfoot’s commitment to creating a solution that’s agile, scalable, customer-focused and extensive.

“We are immensely proud of this acquisition and what it means for the company, and more developments are in the pipeline as we continue to focus on growth and customer service delivery,” concludes Chorley.