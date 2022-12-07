Sheffield Hallam University looks to KHIPU Networks

We are very pleased to announce that our security operations centre (SOC) has been chosen by Sheffield Hallam University to provide “around the clock” cyber threat monitoring, detection, prevention and response services. Read more here.

“Without having out of hours 24x7x365 cyber threat monitoring, protection and incident response is a huge risk for any organisation. To address this, we have chosen KHIPU’s SOC to provide Extended Managed Detection and Response. Key reasons why we selected KHIPU include that their SOC is staffed by cyber experts who are always available, their service integrates into our existing environment and doesn’t just alert – it protects and prevents threats – and, their credibility in the sector,” said Dave Thornley, Head of Digital Architecture, Digital Technology Services at Sheffield Hallam University.

Not just any SOC... an education sector developed SOC

“Building a cyber security service that meets the needs of HE and FE institutions takes time. In fact, it’s taken KHIPU over two years to develop and deliver a mature SOC that has the expertise, technology and processes to protect institutions from the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. We are very pleased that Sheffield Hallam University has recognised this and decided to partner with KHIPU to embark on their SOC journey,” said Guy Jermany, CIO of KHIPU Networks.

Secure The Data Centre Initiative

Our “Secure The Data Centre Initiative” enables institutions to quickly, and at low cost and risk, implement "around the clock" SOC cyber security capabilities. Register your interest here and let KHIPU show you that adopting 24x7x365 SOC services provides maximum protection with minimal investment.