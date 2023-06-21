eBook: Taking the pulse of major sanctions lists

The beginning of 2022 saw sanctions activity increase at an unprecedented scale and speed due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Although activity has slowed since its peak in February and March, regulators and agencies have continued to introduce and update sanctions lists at significantly higher levels than in previous years.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority (80%) of changes to sanctions lists in 2022 related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine. However, various geopolitical developments, including other conflicts, human rights abuses and the development of weapons of mass destruction were also major contributors to the unprecedented levels of activity.

Throughout the year, governments and international organisations such as the EU, UN, OFAC and OFSI imposed and enforced sanctions targeting countries, entities and individuals engaging in activities that threatened international peace and security.

The data in this eBook relates to the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022.

