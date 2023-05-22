Vodacom connects Limpopo public hospitals to 4G

Mobile operator Vodacom has handed over five new network sites to the health department in Limpopo.

The sites aim to increase coverage and access to “high-speed” connectivity for hospital staff, patients, visitors and surrounding communities, and help to ensure better healthcare delivery, says Vodacom.

Ridwaan Soomra, managing executive for the Vodacom Limpopo region, comments: “These new sites form part of our ongoing partnership with the Department of Health, as we continue to find digital solutions to build an inclusive, connected society.

“By establishing these 4G network sites near major hospitals, we are driving access to the benefits of internet services, improving our customer experience and helping transform healthcare in the province and South Africa.”

According to a statement, Vodacom Limpopo commissioned network sites at Louis Trichardt, Bela-Bela, Letaba, Witpoort and Tshilidzini hospitals, at the cost of over R6 million.

Last year, Vodacom collaborated with the Department of Health and donated 201 cold chain freezers and vaccine storage units, worth R2.7 million, which are used to store vaccines for medical use and distribution to patients in Limpopo.

In addition, the telephony group donated 2 000 smartphones, plus data and voice call minutes, to the provincial health department.

As part of expanding broadband coverage in remote areas of the province, Vodacom spent R300 million during the 2022/23 financial year on the Limpopo network.

This came on the back of Vodacom’s commitment last year, to invest more in outlying areas.

“The Department of Health in Limpopo province would like to thank Vodacom for commissioning R6 million worth of 4G and 5G base station sites in five of our 13 rural hospitals,” says Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo health MEC.

“Working together with Vodacom, we are addressing some of the challenges the Limpopo province faces. These network base station sites will help to accelerate better healthcare delivery.”

“We recognise that we have a responsibility to make a difference to society through our core capabilities as a business,” comments Soomra.

“Through our investment in digital technology solutions, we are helping to bring life-changing opportunities and critical essential services, including healthcare, to more customers in Limpopo.

“Our partnership with government and other stakeholders only enhances this goal to bridge the digital divide,” concludes Soomra.