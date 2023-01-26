2023: The year of better security

With the new year comes new goals for both individuals and businesses alike. One that businesses can easily check off is improving their cyber security in 2023. It might sound like a daunting task, but there are some simple things that businesses can do to improve their security, which doesn’t require costly investments.

Upgrade technology

No, there is no need to spend exuberant amounts of money on purchasing new technology. Upgrading your existing cyber security technology could simply require a software update or adjusting the current security settings. Software updates ensure that technology is running efficiently with the most recent technology. It might seem like a nuisance, but by staying abreast of the newest software updates, businesses can be assured they are getting the best possible protection from their solutions.

With the ever-changing landscape of cyber security threats, businesses can benefit from regularly reviewing the security settings on their solutions to ensure it is protecting against the latest threats. This does require some threat intelligence and deferring to the security service provider is recommended.

Managed services

For businesses that strive for convenient cyber security, there is the option of investing in managed services. Through this solution, the service provider takes on the responsibility of ensuring the technology in place is running effectively. All software updates or adjustments to security controls are done by the service provider.

Test for vulnerabilities

Whether it is an area within the cyber security landscape that is compromised, vulnerable or unprotected, businesses can learn a lot through testing their security measures – or testing for vulnerabilities. It can identify where the business needs to adjust security controls, or where the business will benefit from more, or better, security. These tests are often conducted by cyber security companies.

Managed security

For a more comprehensive overview of your cyber security landscape, businesses can invest in managed security. This solution looks at the cyber security of a business as a whole to see how the various solutions are working together; to create channels of communication between the various technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness; as well as to identify any vulnerabilities. As a bonus, the solution is very cost-effective. It integrates with the existing technology within a network, which means that businesses don’t need to replace any solutions.

User education

Employees are your first line of defence against cyber crime. They are the gatekeepers of many of the key entry points for hackers such as e-mail, devices or endpoints and web. By educating staff on the dos and don’ts of cyber security, business empowers them to make safe choices. It could be something as simple as teaching staff the value of a secure password or the risks of accessing the company database from public WiFi.

With more than two decades of experience in the cyber security industry, Securicom can assist businesses with all of the above. Through its User Secure solutions, it can assist with educating and training staff on safe cyber practices. Through its Pro Secure solution, Securicom can provide guidance and make recommendations for improving the cyber security of a business. Furthermore, Securicom provides managed services and managed security to businesses of all sizes, industry and location. By partnering with Securicom, businesses can be assured better cyber security in 2023.