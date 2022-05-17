Sage Platinum Club achiever

Tertius Zitzke, CEO and Andre Cloete, Chief IT Officer at 4Sight Holdings.

4Sight has been distinguished as one of the Sage Platinum Club achievers for 2021.

The Sage Platinum Club was introduced as a new sales performance incentive programme that combines the existing Sage Platinum Elite and Sage Intacct President’s Club recognition schemes. Eligibility is based on the highest performing Sage partners.

Earning a spot in Sage Platinum Club is based on 4Sight’s sales performance, taking into account successes in FY21, which include the contribution of the 4Sight Alliance Partners across Africa.

Andre Cloete, Chief Information Technologies (IT) Officer of 4Sight, comments: “We are very excited to have been invited to the Sage Platinum Club. This demonstrates our continued commitment to selling, implementing and supporting strategic Sage solutions.”

Having been focused on Sage solutions since 1988, 4Sight is extremely proud to still be delivering value to Sage customers nearly 30+ years later.

Says Pieter Bensch, Executive Vice-President for Sage Africa, Middle East, Asia and Australia: “Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the world’s millions of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). But we cannot deliver on our mission without the support of exceptional partners like 4Sight, who are passionately championing the needs of SMBs. Congratulations to the team on joining the Platinum Club.”

Tertius Zitzke, 4Sight CEO, adds: “Our partnership with Sage is based on history and trust. We have forged a long and fruitful relationship and using our unique dual go-to-market strategy for their solutions via our direct model in the IT cluster, as well as indirectly through our channel partner cluster, has enabled scale and increased reach.”