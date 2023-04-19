Analytical talent, tech crack the BI puzzle

Individuals with good analytical skills have become a sought-after asset for any business. Being able to analyse data, use business analytics and make data-driven decisions are all critical for companies looking to stay competitive and achieve long-term success.

Analytical skills refer to the ability to use data and information to identify problems and find solutions within an organisation.

For example, if a site is underperforming in sales, an analyst would use data analysis to identify the root cause. This would involve reviewing patterns and anomalies in historical data to understand what actions can be taken to prevent future drops in sales.

As artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation become more commonplace, it is vital to have people on hand that can leverage those technologies to identify problems and find effective solutions.

Identifying the right people for the job

While technology is important, companies should focus more on identifying people with analytical talent. From a hiring perspective, decision-makers should examine job requirements, assess skills and abilities, and conduct interviews to determine if candidates have the necessary analytical skills for a position.

By developing analytical skills internally in employees, organisations can foster critical thinking that will greatly benefit the wider company.

By using an analytical approach to hiring, businesses can ensure they are getting the most qualified employees for their jobs.

When looking for great analytical talent, some of the key qualities to consider include:

The ability to effectively use and analyse large amounts of data.

The ability to compare and evaluate possible solutions and present feasible options.

Strong logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The ability to effectively communicate and defend findings to a variety of audiences.

Good listening and communication skills to ensure a clear understanding of the problem or requirement before problem-solving.

It is important to note that clear communication and understanding of the problem or requirement is crucial for finding the right solution and satisfying the requirement. A good analyst is not only able to analyse data, but is also able to understand the problem, listen and communicate effectively.

Other soft skills to consider include being creative, having a high level of emotional intelligence and being willing to learn continuously.

Choosing the right tools

In addition to the personal characteristics of an analyst, there are many tools available in the market that can aid in the analytical process.

Data analysis and business intelligence software, and predictive analytics tools are just some of the solutions revolutionising the way businesses make decisions.

These tools enable organisations to easily access large amounts of data and quickly extract valuable insights. They allow organisations to identify trends, make predictions about future performance and optimise their strategies for maximum impact.

These tools can also help to automate repetitive tasks, allowing analysts to focus on more strategic and complex work.

It is in this space where self-service analytics can become an important business enabler. Through this, companies can equip their employees with the means to perform queries and generate reports on their own, with minimal support from IT.

If anything, the more business users who embrace self-service tools, the more agile the company will become in responding to data-driven insights.

Promote analytical skills inside the business

While it is common for organisations to outsource analysis or decision-making to outside experts due to a lack of in-house skills, by developing analytical skills internally in employees, organisations can foster critical thinking that will greatly benefit the wider company.

Enhancing analytical skills internally means employees will be able to better identify and use the power of their own data to build a stronger company with their people.

This will help companies become more self-reliant and enable every person inside the organisation to make better decisions based on available data.