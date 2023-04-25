Vivica Group appoints new head of cyber security business

Caesar Tonki

Vivica Group (formerly Vox Holdings) has appointed seasoned cyber security expert Caesar Tonkin to lead its cyber security business Armata.

According to Vivica, Tonkin brings a diverse experience stack into the role, including leading the cyber security businesses within various service providers, as well as prior corporate CISO roles.



The Vivica Group includes subsidiaries Guardian Eye, Qwerti, Nymbis, Hypa and Armata, as well as Vox, Braintree, Frogfoot and Everlytic.



“Vivica exists to bring leaders of established and newer businesses under the same umbrella to support and ignite growth," says Vivica CEO Jacques du Toit. "Caesar comes with the pedigree and vision that will take Armata to the next level.

Du Toit adds that Tonkin has "insight and experience on both ends of a service provider relationship.”

Tonkin says he looks forward to adding value to the Vivica Group with a differentiated Cyber Security-as-a-Service offering.

“The Armata Cyber Security-as-a-Service will not only ensure that SMBs and mid markets have the basics in place in an outsourced arrangement, but through the advanced cyber defence service, Armata can defend customers against anomalous security events and even attacks,” he says. “(It) will enable faster turnaround in mean time to detect, as well as mean time to remediate using automation and integration.”

Tonkin says service delivery quality and skills availability are key differentiators in the cyber security market.

“To lead the business to become a trusted and credible player in the cyber security market hinges strongly on service delivery excellence in a multi-skilled cyber team. This is crucial to exceed customers’ expectations and execute with excellence – especially as Armata expands into Africa.”