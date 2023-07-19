Save the date for ITWeb's CX Summit on 5 October in Sandton

ITWeb CX Summit 2023

Customer experience remains the single most important consideration, aside from price, when it comes to building trust and brand loyalty and achieving seamless interactions with the organisation.

In the modern digital economy, smart and innovative use of technologies to deliver excellent CX is a key competitive advantage.

The ITWeb CX Summit 2023, to be held on 5 October at The Maslow Hotel, in Sandton, will see the gathering of digital CX experts and thought leaders with local practitioners, strategists and decision-makers. It will provide delegates with unique insights into the entire CX value chain and equip them with the means to ensure their tech stacks and strategies bring their customers closer, and keep them there.

Nomvuyo Tena, conference producer at ITWeb, says: "With the ITWeb CX Summit 2023 aptly themed: ‘CX: Everything, everywhere, all at once’, we aim to address pertinent topics affecting the industry. Top South African brands, including Discovery Vitality, Naked Insurance and Superbalist will share their insights on customer loyalty and retention, disrupting while growing your customer base and inclusive experience design. We are excited to deliver a high level of content this year."

Highlights of the programme:

Talks from Yugeshree Frylinck , founder and CEO of The CX Group, and Grant Paul Roy , head of platforms and design at Superbalist .

, founder and CEO of The CX Group, and , head of platforms and design at . A panel discussion will focus on the frontline of CX, featuring expert panellists Marnitz van Heerden, head of customer experience at Discovery Health , Moses Duma, customer experience executive at from Old Mutual , and Irven Hope , founder of I Hope & Co .

head of customer experience at , customer experience executive at from , and , founder of . Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance , will present a case study on gaining customer trust and loyalty, while Taryn Lindsay, head of member experience at Discovery Vitality Digital will discuss making your customers your brand ambassadors.

co-founder of , will present a case study on gaining customer trust and loyalty, while head of member experience at will discuss making your customers your brand ambassadors. A discussion on ChatGPT will feature two brands that have embraced the technology.

Reserve your seat early to ensure your customer experience strategy gives you a competitive edge. Submit a talk proposal or become a sponsor to engage with decision-makers hungry for innovative technology solutions.

