China Telecom, ZTE jointly launch China's first 10G-to-the-enterprise application with 50G PON

Creating digital cities.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, and China Telecom's Guangdong branch, have achieved a significant milestone by successfully launching China's first 10G-to-the-enterprise application with 50G PON technology.

This accomplishment took place at the Nanshan Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, where the two entities collaborated to establish an exemplary 10G-to-the-enterprise project and industrial park featuring 50G PON infrastructure. This initiative aligns perfectly with the vision of "10G-to-the-enterprise" and contributes significantly to Shenzhen's goal of becoming a pioneering global digital city.

Shenzhen introduced the "Action Plan for Advancing the Development of New Information Infrastructure (2022-2025)" in 2022, with a primary focus on supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and spearheading several flagship all-access initiatives to realise the "10G-to-the-enterprise" vision.

As a leading broadband operator in China, China Telecom's Guangdong branch has maintained a close partnership with ZTE to explore new 50G PON access modes for government and enterprise campuses. In this specific project, both parties effectively deployed the 10G-to-the-enterprise application at the Nanshan Science and Technology Park. This accomplishment stands as a thorough validation of the outstanding bandwidth and low-latency capabilities inherent in 50G PON technology, ultimately establishing high-speed and low-latency "deterministic networks" within the enterprise campus.

"China Telecom's Guangdong branch has been actively empowering the digital transformation and upgrade of the industry,” said Zhou Guoqiang, Deputy General Manager of the Cloud Network Development Department at China Telecom’s Guangdong branch. "We have collaborated with ZTE to launch the first 10G-to-the-enterprise application in China, providing large-bandwidth, low-latency and high-reliability deterministic networks to enterprises, and improving their production and operation efficiency. Meanwhile, we provide a solid and powerful core productivity for Shenzhen to move towards a '10G City', helping build Shenzhen into an ultra-high-speed pioneering city."

Moving forward, China Telecom's Guangdong branch and ZTE will further intensify their collaboration in the 50G PON field to address latency and jitter requirements in various scenarios, including development zones, industrial parks and factories. This partnership aims to infuse fresh vitality into the government and enterprise sectors, ushering in a new era of digital transformation.