Arctic Wolf builds SA presence with appointment of dedicated region channel manager

Arctic Wolf Networks has announced the appointment of Debbie Hunter as its channel manager for South Africa, to support fast-growing demand for the company’s security operations solution.

Arctic Wolf, an international leader in security operations, has been represented in South Africa since September 2022. Jason Oehley, regional sales manager at Arctic Wolf, says the company has seen significant growth in local interest in the solution, with customer numbers doubling every quarter.

“As a 100% channel business, it is important for us to have a very focused channel with the right partners,” Oehley says. “We are quite strict about partner selection, and the key thing for us is that we need to add mutual value, and that the customers we bring aboard are actually getting value from that partner. We are working to ensure that from Arctic Wolf, through to the partner and the customer, there is value across the entire chain. As we grow and invest in this region, Debbie’s appointment will bring more focused support to our partners.”

Hunter, with over 20 years’ experience as a sales and strategic executive in the IT channel, is excited about the opportunity to grow Arctic Wolf’s impact in South Africa. “I will be working to retain, grow, develop and enable our partner network. We will step up our work to co-sell and co-market the product with our business partners, through our partner programme that includes in-depth training, enablement tools and marketing, sales and technical support,” she says.

Hunter notes: “Because Arctic Wolf has a 100% channel model, it gives partners the comfort that we are committed to the channel and we will work with them every step of the way. The Arctic Wolf solution is a particularly compelling one right now, since customers are looking to move from point solutions to a platform-type environment, and many of them lack the security skills they need in-house to run full security operations environments.”

This is particularly true of mid-market customers, where there is significant untapped opportunity to meet demand for cyber security operations and skills, they say.

Oehley adds: “We want to make sure we deliver a relevant channel model and ecosystem in this region. We will drive more activity and engagement with them, putting a South African flavour on our international channel model. We are helping our partners build a fully fledged service around our solution, on top of which they can build services that add value.”